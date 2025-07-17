Professional Credit Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Professional Credit has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Healthcare Collection Services.

Professional Credit aims to strengthen the financial health of healthcare organizations while protecting the patient experience. Its revenue cycle services, including bad debt recovery and early account resolution, are grounded in transparency, advanced analytics and respect for the provider-patient relationship. By blending innovation with compassion, Professional Credit delivers meaningful results that build trust, improve outcomes and support long-term financial sustainability.

“We are honored to once again earn HFMA’s Peer Reviewed designation,” said Professional Credit CEO David White. “It affirms the integrity of our model and the value we deliver to our healthcare partners. We know that revenue cycle isn’t just about balances, it’s about people. That’s why we’ve built a solution that works for both providers and patients.”

White added: “At every step, our team is committed to delivering exceptional service, measurable recovery, and a better financial experience for patients. This designation reflects the confidence our clients place in us and our continued focus on raising the standard in healthcare collections.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We are pleased to have Professional Credit achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 135,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Professional Credit

Founded in 1933, Professional Credit is a longstanding leader in patient-focused, results-driven revenue recovery. With a legacy of service and innovation, the company continues to evolve — leveraging behavioral science, modern architecture, and cloud-based digital tools to support providers and simplify the financial experience for patients. Grounded in transparency and respect, Professional Credit is committed to raising the standard in healthcare collections — one patient and one partnership at a time.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

(708) 492-3385

bdennison@hfma.org

Lisa Kirk

Professional Credit

(360) 567-4985

LKirk@ProfessionalCredit.com