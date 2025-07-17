The Brick unveils its newest location in Richmond, BC with a Grand Opening Celebration

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon's”) (TSX: LNF), is thrilled today to announce the Grand Opening of our brand new concept, freshly designed 43,000-square-foot showroom in the heart of Richmond, BC. This exciting milestone marks another step forward in the continued growth of the brand, bringing an unparalleled shopping experience for home furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics.

“We are proud to introduce this innovative showroom concept to the Richmond community,” said Darci Walker, President, The Brick. “Our vision is to fulfill people’s dreams for their homes. We showcase Canadian and globally inspired ideas for every home, creating a space where customers can explore, imagine and find pieces that transform their homes, all while ‘Saving You More.’ This showroom in Richmond, BC is a celebration of that vision and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The showroom is located at 4751 McClelland Rd, Unit #2205 in Central at Garden City. The celebration begins with a Media Night tonight at 5 p.m., featuring an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with live music, traditional lion dancers, on-site caricature artists and an assortment of light snacks and refreshments.

The official Grand Opening Day will take place Saturday, July 19, with festivities including an eye dotting ceremony, a lucky lettuce toss and complimentary Chinese bakery treats. A traditional lion dance performance will begin at 2 p.m.

As part of this Grand Opening celebration, The Brick wants to offer everyone who visits the new showroom from July 17 to 31, 2025 an opportunity to win:

A $10,000 shopping spree

An 86-inch LG 4K Smart TV

A Brooke 62-inch Contemporary Electric Fireplace

A Kalora (rug of your choice) valued up to $500

An LG 7.5cu. ft. Smart Front Load High Efficiency Steam All-in-One Laundry set

A Sealy Luxury Copper Collection Bronson king-size Eurotop mattress set

Four Enzo 26-inch genuine leather accent chairs

A Vega seven-piece dining package

Customers are automatically entered with a purchase. To enter without purchase, please visit the store to scan an exclusive contest QR code, available with assistance from a sales associate.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, The Brick offers a wide range of home furnishings, mattresses, electronics and appliances. Serving Canadians since 1971, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited:

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 299 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

