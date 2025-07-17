Remittix Adds XRP as Default On-Ramp Option in Crypto-to-Fiat Payment System

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix, a blockchain-powered remittance solution, today announced the integration of XRP as a default on-ramp option within its crypto-to-fiat transfer system. The move supports Remittix’s mission to increase efficiency, reduce fees, and streamline global transactions across emerging markets and remote work economies.

This integration comes ahead of the company’s highly anticipated Q3 2025 wallet release, which will enable users to send supported cryptocurrencies—including XRP, BTC, and ETH—directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries.

“Adding XRP as a default on-ramp is a strategic step in supporting our goal to make real-time global settlements more accessible,” said a Remittix spokesperson. “XRP’s transaction speed and low costs make it a natural fit for the kind of utility-first experience we aim to deliver.”

Why XRP Matters to Remittix Users

The XRP integration is designed to benefit:

Freelancers and gig workers seeking affordable conversion options

seeking affordable conversion options Merchants in underserved regions requiring faster fund disbursements

requiring faster fund disbursements Remitters and families who rely on low-cost, near-instant transfers



With the wallet’s upcoming release, users will be able to leverage Remittix’s cross-chain infrastructure to seamlessly convert digital assets into fiat currencies and perform bank withdrawals with minimal friction.

Key Highlights:

XRP Now Supported as a default funding method within Remittix’s transfer system

as a default funding method within Remittix’s transfer system 30+ Countries Supported for crypto-to-bank transfers

for crypto-to-bank transfers 40+ Cryptocurrencies and 30+ Fiat Currencies integrated into the payment bridge

integrated into the payment bridge CertiK-Audited Smart Contracts for enhanced security

for enhanced security $250,000 Community Giveaway underway to reward early adopters



Since the start of its presale, Remittix has raised over $16 million and distributed more than 553 million RTX tokens, with a 50% token bonus currently available for new participants. The platform is built to serve the rapidly growing demand for decentralized financial tools that enable real-world payments, particularly across borders.

About Remittix

Remittix is a decentralized payment and remittance platform that connects crypto users with real-world banking systems. Its blockchain-based wallet enables users to convert, transfer, and withdraw crypto in fiat currencies—bridging traditional finance and decentralized technology.

For more information or to participate in the ongoing presale:

Website: https://remittix.io

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway





Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io

