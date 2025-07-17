Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC); Hims & Hers, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS); Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF); and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI); Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares prior to December 12, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/centene-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) provided investors with material information concerning Centene’s expected revenue guidance and adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s enrollment and morbidity rates, as well as strong retention rates in Centene’s Medicare business.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Centene’s enrollment and morbidity rates. The Complaint claims that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Centene’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between

December 12, 2024 and June 30, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $CNC #Centene

Hims & Hers, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hims & Hers, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hims & Hers, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) shares prior to April 29, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hims-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



WHY? In May 2024, the Company began providing access to compounded injectable semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1), used for weight loss.



On April 29, 2025, Hims issued a press release which announced a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk, starting with the immediate sale of “a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved Wegovy® on the Hims & Hers platform.”



A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Hims & Hers, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Hims was engaged in the “deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy that put patient safety at risk;” (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company’s collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between April 29, 2025 and June 22, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $HIMS #Hims #Hims&Hers

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) shares prior to January 14, 2021 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/petco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF), via six of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding Petco’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Petco’s pandemic-related tailwinds were unsustainable, as was its business model of selling primarily premium and/or high-grade pet food; (ii) accordingly, the strength of Petco’s differentiated product strategy was overstated; (iii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, the magnitude of changes needed to rectify those issues, and the likely negative impacts of their mitigation strategy on Petco’s comparable sales metric; (iv) accordingly, Defendants overstated Petco’s ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between

January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $WOOF #Petco

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. #Treace $TMCI

