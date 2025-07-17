Axiom Aviation Offers the Essentials on How to be Proactive About Your Private Jet Inspection to Protect Your Investment

Cleveland, OH, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Acquiring a private jet is a significant investment. One of the most critical aspects of the transaction is the pre-purchase inspection, which can identify mechanical and inspection program status issues, inform your negotiations and ensure the aircraft meets your needs and expectations.

Often, a service center that specializes in the aircraft model type will be selected to perform the pre-purchase inspection. While the selected service center will have an extensive checklist to work through, it is also a good idea to confirm with them that the process will answer (or has answered) all of your questions. Below are 15 things you will want to know either before the inspection begins or after it has been conducted.

1. What is the precise scope of this inspection?

It is crucial to clarify what systems and components will be examined. A comprehensive inspection should encompass the airframe, engines, avionics, landing gear and interior. These evaluations range from general external visual inspections and functional checks to invasive detailed special inspections, with each playing a role in identifying potential issues early. Knowing the level of inspection before the work begins sets your expectations for the thoroughness of the review. Also, a review of previous maintenance and projected maintenance should be considered when generating a pre-purchase work scope.

2. What documentation will be reviewed?

Every aircraft has a paper trail that provides essential information about its maintenance history and current physical condition. This includes airframe and engine maintenance logbooks, inspection records, airworthiness directives and service bulletins compliance records, component life limit status documents, weight and balance records, and equipment list changes. Then there is proper documentation required for airframe systems changes, avionics upgrades, cabin connectivity modernization, refurbishment, and more. Each of these post factory build modifications requires a certain set of documentation. A thorough review of this documentation is important to verify important points such as compliance with the inspection program in use, required complete and continuous records, ongoing maintenance concerns as well as the level of care that aircraft has received by the operator of the aircraft. Missing required documentation or periods of maintenance logs will have a significant effect on value.

3. Who will be performing the inspection, and what are their qualifications and experience with this specific type of aircraft?

A crucial step in the process is selecting the best or depending on available scheduling slots, at least an acceptable aircraft service center. An experienced aircraft broker will have the knowledge that comes with utilizing a wide variety of service centers for maintenance and pre-purchase inspections. It is important that the service center has expertise in the aircraft, associated specialty tooling and necessary certifications. If the aircraft is a newer model aircraft, under warranty, considerations should be made to select a manufacturer authorized service center. The service center’s expertise is crucial for identifying potential issues specific to that aircraft type.

4. Has the aircraft ever been damaged? If so, what level of repairs were performed, and are there complete records for them?

Past damage should not necessarily be disqualifying, but it can significantly impact an aircraft’s resale value and future maintenance needs. All related repair documentation should be reviewed to determine the severity of the damage, who repaired it and by what engineering approval or standard maintenance procedures. Other factors to consider are how long ago was the repair and was it just parts changes or were major repairs necessary. Each of these and more factors will determine the impact of resale value. There may also be ongoing recurring special inspections as a result of the necessary repair.

5. What is the condition of the more costly components or hard to procure components?

A private jet has many replaceable components. While some are very routine to replace and some rarely need replaced, there are those components that are costly and can be difficult to procure due to demand or supply chain issues. One common problem component is windshields. Over time they become delaminated on the edges, requiring replacement when they are beyond limits. In recent years, the manufacturers have been having difficulty with supply chain issues and as a result the costs have increased and there can be a waiting list for a replacement. Thus, you want to anticipate the need for such a component. Beyond hard to procure items, you should ask for the status of wear items such as brakes, tires and light lenses.

6. What is the status of the overhauls and which shop performed the previous overhaul?

The engines, APU and landing gear are the major components that may have a required overhaul interval while certain model types treat these components as on-condition with no set interval. Furthermore, some engine manufacturers of certain engine models allow the owner/operator to decide if they want to use a set schedule interval or or on-condition program. While many will elect to use the on-condition program option, it is crucial to know as the buyer, which program is being utilized with regard to event status and which program is being paid for on any power by the hour contract. Another important evaluation point is what engine shop performed the last overhaul, their authorizations and reputation.

7. Are the engines and APU on maintenance programs and what level?

There are programs offered by the engine and APU manufacturer, the aircraft manufacturer or even third parties to cover the cost of major events such as overhauls to routine maintenance. Knowing which, if any, program the engines or APU are enrolled on and what level of program offering is imperative in understanding your future exposure to scheduled intervals or unforeseen events. If they are not on a program and one is desired there is often a significant buy-in cost. If an aircraft is marketed as having such a program, part of the pre-purchase process should be to verify these programs are active and paid up. Not having such programs may significantly impact the value of the aircraft.

8. If on an engine or APU coverage program, will the provider allow a borescope inspection as part of a pre-purchase inspection?

There are a wide array of engine and APU coverage program contract providers. Some providers will not cover repairs that may be necessary from findings if discovered as a result of a pre-purchase borescope inspection. Others will cover such repairs if an authorized technician or shop performed the borescope. Some contracts cover nearly all issues that would be found on a borescope inspection and you may be triggering a noncovered early engine tear down and extended pre-buy inspection event for something that would have easily made it to the next engine maintenance interval event. These are all things to consider when deciding if an engine or APU borescope is important as part of a pre-purchase inspection. The buyer and seller need to understand the details of the coverage contracts in place.

9. Are all avionics systems functioning properly? Are the engines performing properly when flown?

Although a qualified pilot performs operational checks of the avionics prior to every flight, a good pre-purchase inspection will entail an extensive set of functional checks and tests covering all avionics systems for proper operation. These will include navigation, all communication radios, and surveillance systems. It should also include cabin flight deck and cabin connectivity such as phone and internet Wi-Fi systems.

10. Do the avionics meet the current regulation mandates for all areas of the world where you will fly the jet?

A good service center and individuals assisting in the pre-purchase event will review the installed avionics equipment and modification status to ensure the jet as equipped will meet current mandates. If the aircraft doesn’t have all necessary avionics systems or upgrades, what will the cost and downtime be to make the necessary upgrades?

11. What is the condition of the interior, including seating, cabinetry, lavatory and galley facilities? Are there any signs of water damage or corrosion in these areas?

A private jet’s interior is important for your comfort and can also be a helpful indicator of the aircraft’s past usage and maintenance. Ask about wear and tear and the functionality of interior components. Aircraft interior refurbishments can be costly but also require an extended downtime. Can the interior be spruced up with selective refurbishment of certain interior panels or components? When was the last interior refurbishment and exterior paint accomplished and to what degree? Who did the refurbishment and what is the known workmanship quality of the vendor?

12. Are all placards and markings present, legible and compliant with regulations?

Small details, such as interior and exterior placards, are mandatory to comply with regulations such as FAA or European EASA manufacturing requirements. Additional placards may be required depending on the type of operations of the jet, such as 135 charter operations. The manufacturer will have a full list required for regulation and safety reasons. A good pre-purchase inspection will verify the presence and condition of each required placard.

13. What is the private jet’s storage history?

An aircraft consistently stored in a hangar is subject to less environmental wear and tear than one left exposed to the elements. While some minor corrosion can be found on some part or component of nearly all pre-owned aircraft, outside storage can increase corrosion. In what region of the country and world the jet is based and operated can also have an impact on corrosion build up. During any extended periods of the jet’s inactivity, has the operator followed recommended engine preservation or flyable storage protocols?

14. What was assessed during the test flight, and what discrepancies, if any, were noted?

The test flight enables an operational assessment of the aircraft’s handling and performance, as well as the functionality of its systems, under actual flight conditions. Often a checklist will be used for such a flight and can last two hours for various reasons. Each finding should be discussed and evaluated for any necessary repair actions.

15. In summary, what discrepancies did you find during the inspection process, and what is the plan for addressing them?

The inspection report will detail any findings. However, it is crucial for you to understand how each issue will be addressed. For example, the seller may agree to correct the problems, or they might adjust the purchase price to cover the cost of repairs that you will oversee as the new owner. Depending on the terms of the purchase agreement some items such as cosmetic items may not be the cost obligation of the seller.

Other Tips for Private Jet Pre-Purchase Inspections

In addition to knowing what questions to ask regarding a private jet pre-purchase inspection, there are a few other crucial considerations to keep in mind. For example, you should avoid using an inspection team that has past experience with the seller. You need an unbiased assessment, and prior interactions with the person or organization offering a private jet can compromise an inspector’s impartiality, even if only unconsciously.

Although service center availability may be an overriding decision point, try to select a qualified pre-purchase inspection service center that is located in a beneficial location. There are several factors that go in a desired location. A few of those considerations are the distance and costs the jet has to be flown from home base to the center and will you pay for such cost, sales tax on the jet purchase in that state and the complications or relocation to a sales tax fly away state.

Finally, you should not hesitate to halt a pre-purchase inspection if a deal-breaking issue is uncovered. Completing an inspection simply because it was underway consumes time, effort and money that could be better spent elsewhere.

Being Proactive About Your Private Jet Inspection Protects Your Investment

A private jet inspection is a detailed process that demands thoroughness and expertise on the part of the inspection team. However, you can help ensure that an assessment is effective by asking the right questions before, during and after.

You can also protect your investment by working with private jet acquisition experts, such as our knowledgeable and experienced professionals at Axiom Aviation. We help prospective buyers understand the inspection process and guide them on how to make informed decisions, minimize risks and ensure the safety and longevity of their valuable aviation asset.

Reach out to learn more about our aircraft sales & brokerage, acquisitions, project management and consulting.

About Axiom Aviation, Inc.

Axiom Aviation delivers personalized, dedicated service that takes the weight of the aircraft transaction process off clients’ shoulders. From aircraft and market review, and physically evaluating the aircraft, to overseeing inspections and performing formal appraisals, Axiom Aviation serves as a trusted advisor to aircraft owners and aircraft finance companies. Axiom Aviation is a proud Accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association and the National Aircraft Finance Association. For more information, visit AxiomAv.com.

Media Contacts

Andy Toy, President/Managing Partner

Mike Herchick, COO/Managing Partner

216-261-8934