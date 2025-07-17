PRESS RELEASE
Nanterre, July 17, 2025
VINCI Airports – Traffic as of June 30, 2025
- 6.7% increase in traffic in Q2 2025 compared to 2024; increase in seat supply and demand still strong in most regions
- Double-digit traffic growth in Japan, Mexico, Budapest, Cabo Verde and Cambodia.
- Very good traffic trend also recorded in Portugal, Edinburgh and Belgrade
In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 2nd quarter of 2025 compared to the 2nd quarter of 2024.
With more than 86 million passengers welcomed, the VINCI Airports network had a dynamic second quarter, recording a 6.7% increase in traffic compared to the previous year, or 5 million additional passengers. This growth was fueled by an increase in airline capacity, particularly low-cost airlines, while load factors remained high, reflecting strong demand. Long-haul routes grew the most strongly (+11%), driven by the good momentum in Japan but also by the diversification of the European hub network (Lisbon, Edinburgh, London Gatwick). The start of the summer season also attracted many passengers to destinations around the Mediterranean.
Several airports in the VINCI Airports network maintained double-digit traffic growth throughout the quarter. In Japan, international traffic, both regional and long-haul, continues to expand. Traffic with China saw a spectacular surge (+66% compared to 2024 and +20% compared to pre-Covid levels), thanks to the increase in capacity of Chinese airlines on routes such as Shanghai and Beijing. Japanese domestic traffic also grew (+6%), with load factors up 5 points. In Mexico, Monterrey Airport recorded impressive growth of 25%, driven by the recovery of Volaris after the engine problems experienced last year. In Budapest, traffic dynamics were very strong in April and May, notably thanks to the increase in capacity of low-cost airlines such as Wizz Air (+36%), Ryanair (+12%) and easyJet (+17%). In Cabo Verde, connections with Portugal are benefiting from the expansion of TAP and easyJet capacity, while the domestic market is growing significantly, driven by the increase in seat capacity from Cabo Verde Airlines (+45%). In Cambodia, Phnom Penh airport had a very positive quarter (+15%) thanks to the completion of the post-Covid recovery with China (+62% compared to 2024) combined with strong growth of local airlines.
Good traffic trends were also recorded in Portugal, where many airlines increased their capacity, while load factors remained at high levels (87%). Long-haul routes have become an important growth driver (+12% with Brazil, +9% with the United States). In Edinburgh, long-haul traffic is also booming (+30%), driven by connections with the United States and Canada. Holiday destinations in Spain (Canary Islands, Balearic Islands) and Italy also contributed to growth this quarter. Belgrade Airport, for its part, benefited from passenger enthusiasm for tourist destinations around the Mediterranean. At London Gatwick, traffic remained stable compared to 2024: growth in the long-haul segment, particularly on routes with China and the United Arab Emirates, offset a slight decline in the short-haul segment.
The slowdown in air traffic in the United States, due to the more uncertain economic context, is negatively impacting platforms that depend on American affinity (VFR - Visiting Friends and Relatives) and leisure traffic. This is the case in Costa Rica, as well as in the Dominican Republic, which is suffering from a reduction in the flight offer of American Airlines, United and JetBlue, combined with a reallocation of part of the Arajet fleet.
About VINCI Airports
The world’s leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates more than 70 airports in 14 countries. Thanks to its expertise as a global integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and manages airports by providing its investment capacity and its know-how in optimizing operational performance, modernizing infrastructure and managing their operations and environmental transition. VINCI Airports is the first airport operator to have committed to an international environmental strategy in 2016, to achieve the goal of net zero emissions across its entire network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 30 June 2025
I- Trends in passenger traffic at VINCI Airports1
|
|June 2025
|Q2 2025
|YTD at the end of June 2025
|
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|
|
|
|
|VINCI Airports
|+5.1%
|+6.7%
|+6.4%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+5.9%
|+6.6%
|+4.8%
|United Kingdom
|-0.2%
|+1.2%
|+1.8%
|France
|+2.4%
|+3.1%
|+4.3%
|Serbia
|+12%
|+9.1%
|+5.3%
|Hungary
|+9.0%
|+15%
|+15%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+9.2%
|+12%
|+10%
|United States of America
|-8.1%
|+4.5%
|-2.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-14%
|-14%
|-13%
|Costa Rica
|+1.6%
|+0.8%
|+1.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+3.4%
|+2.4%
|+4.8%
|Brazil
|+10%
|+12%
|+9.9%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+12%
|+13%
|+13%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+11%
|+16%
|+19%
|Cabo Verde
|+26%
|+22%
|+18%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
II- Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports2
|
|June 2025
|Q2 2025
|YTD at the end of June 2025
|
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|
|
|
|
|VINCI Airports
|+6.5%
|+6.7%
|+6.5%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+4.0%
|+4.8%
|+3.7%
|United Kingdom
|+1.6%
|+1.7%
|+2.6%
|France
|+0.5%
|+0.8%
|+2.6%
|Serbia
|+9.7%
|+7.5%
|+4.0%
|Hungary
|+7.3%
|+12%
|+13%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+9.5%
|+9.4%
|+10%
|United States of America
|+30%
|+31%
|+30%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-14%
|-15%
|-15%
|Costa Rica
|+6.1%
|+4.8%
|+1.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+0.6%
|-1.2%
|+1.6%
|Brazil
|+7.5%
|+8.0%
|+6.2%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+10%
|+9.9%
|+8.2%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+13%
|+13%
|+17%
|Cabo Verde
|+34%
|+26%
|+22%
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
III- Passenger traffic by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|9,604
|+4.4%
|17,226
|+3.0%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|4,682
|+7.6%
|7,897
|+5.5%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|3,379
|+8.1%
|4,620
|+7.0%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|1,544
|+16%
|2,687
|+12%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|967
|+5.2%
|1,499
|+4.5%
|TOTAL
|20,176
|+6.6%
|33,930
|+4.8%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50.01
|11,565
|-0.2%
|19,997
|+0.4%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50.01
|4,614
|+6.3%
|7,771
|+6.4%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1,793
|-2.4%
|3,157
|-0.1%
|TOTAL
|17,972
|+1.2%
|30,924
|+1.8%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30.6
|2,890
|+2.6%
|5,259
|+4.1%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|2,106
|+3.8%
|3,437
|+5.5%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|126
|-0.8%
|250
|+2.8%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|23
|+73%
|219
|+7.7%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|22
|+54%
|165
|+4.3%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|81
|-18%
|110
|-23%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|72
|+20%
|130
|+12%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|0
|-55%
|2
|-20%
|TOTAL
|5,324
|+3.1%
|9,578
|+4.3%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|2,301
|+9.1%
|3,917
|+5.3%
|TOTAL
|2,301
|+9.1%
|3,917
|+5.3%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|5,050
|+15%
|9,048
|+15%
|TOTAL
|5,050
|+15%
|9,048
|+15%
|In thousands of passengers
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|4,040
|+25%
|7,345
|+20%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|475
|+5.0%
|898
|+1.6%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|535
|-2.1%
|1,021
|-0.4%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|562
|-4.2%
|1,101
|+1.8%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|430
|-9.1%
|912
|-5.7%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|156
|-1.8%
|336
|+19%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|194
|+1.4%
|366
|+5.2%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|209
|-0.6%
|401
|+4.6%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|164
|+18%
|383
|+3.7%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|134
|+6.0%
|258
|+4.6%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|101
|+14%
|189
|+1.5%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|149
|+6.6%
|285
|+9.8%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|104
|-22%
|207
|-16%
|TOTAL
|7,255
|+12%
|13,702
|+10%
|United States of America (of which)
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1,847
|+12%
|3,069
|+1.8%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|182
|-36%
|410
|-24%
|TOTAL
|2,029
|+4.5%
|3,479
|-2.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1,252
|-14%
|2,507
|-14%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|168
|-12%
|496
|-8.0%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|17
|-13%
|55
|-5.6%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|10
|-8.1%
|19
|-34%
|TOTAL
|
|1,447
|-14%
|3,078
|-13%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|486
|+0.8%
|1,191
|+1.9%
|TOTAL
|486
|+0.8%
|1,191
|+1.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|5,878
|+2.4%
|13,404
|+4.8%
|TOTAL
|5,878
|+2.4%
|13,404
|+4.8%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|1,803
|+7.0%
|3,829
|+4.0%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|808
|+17%
|1,588
|+16%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|172
|+60%
|327
|+47%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|97
|-7.6%
|216
|+9.7%
|TOTAL
|3,052
|+12%
|6,306
|+9.9%
|In thousands of passengers
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|8,497
|+15%
|16,790
|+15%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|3,861
|+9.0%
|7,654
|+8.5%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|997
|+15%
|1,875
|+9.8%
|TOTAL
|13,355
|+13%
|26,320
|+13%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1,291
|+15%
|2,695
|+18%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|30
|+68%
|67
|+90%
|TOTAL
|1,320
|+16%
|2,762
|+19%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|169
|+19%
|352
|+17%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|345
|+27%
|762
|+21%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|74
|+20%
|172
|+25%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|147
|+9.4%
|318
|+4.9%
|TOTAL
|763
|+22%
|1,660
|+18%
|Total VINCI Airports
|86,408
|+6.7%
|159,299
|+6.4%
*MC: Management Contract
IV- Commercial movements by airport
|Commercial flights
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|58,873
|+1.0%
|109,929
|+0.9%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|29,666
|+6.1%
|51,502
|+4.5%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|21,551
|+9.4%
|30,210
|+7.6%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|10,331
|+17%
|18,452
|+13%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|10,818
|+4.0%
|17,116
|+3.6%
|TOTAL
|131,355
|+4.8%
|227,360
|+3.7%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50,01
|70,073
|-0.3%
|123,331
|+0.5%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50,01
|33,821
|+2.4%
|58,691
|+2.7%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|15,882
|+9.6%
|28,454
|+12%
|TOTAL
|119,776
|+1.7%
|210,476
|+2.6%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30,6
|25,931
|-0.3%
|49,596
|+2.3%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|15,006
|+3.5%
|24,761
|+4.4%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|2,101
|+6.4%
|4,003
|+5.5%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|375
|+11%
|3,045
|+4.9%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|573
|+7.9%
|5,094
|+13%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|2,868
|+0.9%
|3,553
|-4.3%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,278
|-3.5%
|2,342
|-12%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|271
|-36%
|1,387
|-5.3%
|TOTAL
|49,099
|+0.8%
|95,022
|+2.6%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|23,128
|+7.5%
|41,164
|+4.0%
|TOTAL
|23,128
|+7.5%
|41,164
|+4.0%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|35,560
|+12%
|64,905
|+13%
|TOTAL
|35,560
|+12%
|64,905
|+13%
|Commercial flights
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29,99
|32,939
|+25%
|61,601
|+23%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29,99
|5,141
|-12%
|10,116
|-6.4%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29,99
|4,617
|-4.2%
|9,275
|+3.3%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29,99
|4,964
|-1.9%
|9,856
|+6.5%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29,99
|3,818
|-4.9%
|8,187
|+1.7%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29,99
|1,752
|-3.0%
|3,974
|+20%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29,99
|4,343
|+19%
|8,052
|+17%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29,99
|2,867
|+9.3%
|5,478
|+9.7%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29,99
|1,644
|+4.5%
|3,885
|-6.4%
|Durango (DGO)
|29,99
|2,348
|-2.5%
|4,646
|-4.7%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29,99
|1,056
|+12%
|2,018
|-0.4%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29,99
|2,004
|-13%
|3,748
|-24%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29,99
|864
|-27%
|1,930
|-16%
|TOTAL
|68,357
|+9.4%
|132,766
|+10%
|United States of America (of which)
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|45,414
|+35%
|80,533
|+34%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2,138
|-22%
|4,511
|-15%
|TOTAL
|47,552
|+31%
|85,044
|+30%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of wich
|
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|10,550
|-15%
|21,267
|-14%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|1,134
|-20%
|3,223
|-13%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|136
|-23%
|444
|-13%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|987
|-8.9%
|2,113
|-27%
|TOTAL
|12,807
|-15%
|27,049
|-15%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|5,368
|+4.8%
|12,636
|+1.9%
|TOTAL
|5,368
|+4.8%
|12,636
|+1.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|35,242
|-1.2%
|79,362
|+1.6%
|TOTAL
|35,242
|-1.2%
|79,362
|+1.6%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|13,437
|+5.9%
|27,955
|+3.2%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|7,836
|+6.4%
|15,322
|+6.6%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|1,290
|+74%
|2,463
|+38%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|605
|-26%
|1,410
|-3.2%
|TOTAL
|24,664
|+8.0%
|50,145
|+6.2%
|Commercial flights
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|53,850
|+15%
|104,858
|+14%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|34,252
|+1.8%
|68,089
|+1.0%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|9,280
|+13%
|17,544
|+5.8%
|TOTAL
|97,382
|+9.9%
|190,491
|+8.2%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|11,300
|+13%
|23,432
|+18%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|582
|-0.3%
|1,161
|+11%
|TOTAL
|11,882
|+13%
|24,593
|+17%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|2,147
|+19%
|4,515
|+16%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|3,362
|+32%
|7,260
|+24%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|960
|+35%
|2,156
|+29%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|1,125
|+7.2%
|2,496
|+7.1%
|TOTAL
|8,131
|+26%
|17,476
|+22%
|Total VINCI Airports
|670,303
|+6.7%
|1,258,489
|+6.5%
*MC : Management Contract
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
