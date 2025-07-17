OROCO OPTIONS HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE NEARBY CONCESSION

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Xochipala, S.A. de C.V. (“Xochipala”), has entered into an agreement with Aztec Zinc de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (“Aztec Zinc”) to acquire, by way of option (the “Option”), a 100% interest in the Vainilla Mineral Concession, located in the mineral-rich Choix District of northern Sinaloa, Mexico.

The Vainilla Concession (Title No. 236,443) covers approximately 2,974 hectares of ground within a porphyry copper belt anchored by the Company’s Santo Tomás Project. The concession incorporates or surrounds multiple zones of historical and active polymetallic mineralization, including skarns, breccia pipes, and vein systems that are inferred to relate to monzonite intrusions, and offers immediate exploration opportunities for copper and associated metals.

"The Vainilla acquisition option extends Oroco’s control of the Santo Tomas porphyry copper district, presenting immediate exploration upside and the potential for meaningful near-term results from multiple porphyry, skarn and breccia targets," stated Ian Graham, President of Oroco. "The acquisition was encouraged in part by the transformational community, state and federal governments’ support for the Santo Tomas project as part of its inclusion in Plan Mexico and Plan Sinaloa. Vainilla is highly complementary to Santo Tomas’ development, both geologically and, potentially, economically. It aligns very well with Oroco’s strategic and operational objectives and in no way impedes or detracts from our development plans at Santo Tomas. We see this as potentially a key acquisition for the Company."

Geological Overview: A District-Scale Opportunity

The Vainilla Concession occupies a strategic position along the southern extension of the Santo Tomás porphyry copper trend, which traces southwards from Bahuerachi through Santo Tomas to Vainilla / La Cobre where (locally altered) monzonites / quartz monzonites of likely Laramide age are mapped and where a known skarn iron producer operates. The geological setting includes:

magnetite copper-gold skarn deposits (Mazomique, iron producer)

hydrothermal breccia pipes (El Plátano)

quartz-sericite stockwork vein systems (Mina Cristina).

These mineralized zones are interpreted as distal and proximal expressions of an adjacent concealed porphyry system related to the mapped monzonitic intrusions. The concession encompasses areas of intense surface alteration, indicative of porphyry-related fluid pathways and mineralization. A location and geology map of the Vainilla Concession and its relationship to the Santo Tomás porphyry district trend is shown in Figure .

Copper Recoveries at Mazomique Iron-Copper Skarn

The Mazomique skarn, partly extending into the Vainilla Concession, is a currently producing magnetite orebody with copper potential. Laboratory testing of skarn-hosted chalcopyrite-rich magnetite from an internal concession (unrelated to the transaction) has shown that production of a copper concentrate (up to 24.6% Cu in concentrate) is feasible via flotation. The extension of the magnetite (Cu) skarn onto the Vainilla concession represents a potential opportunity for magnetite (copper) production suitable for direct shipping to regional iron processors, consistent with Oroco’s low-capex strategy.

Oroco intends to launch a staged exploration program commencing with 2D IP survey lines over the breccia pipe and porphyry targets with concurrent geological mapping, geochemical and mineral sampling. Short hole scout drilling targeting surface expressions of breccia, skarn and porphyry targets will follow. A 3D Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics survey may be considered following the initial program.

Key Terms of the Option Agreement

The Option grants Oroco’s wholly-owned subsidiary Xochipala Gold SA de CV (“Xochipala”) the sole and exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in the Vainilla Concession. Initial consideration includes payment of US$75,000 in cash and 100,000 common shares of Oroco issued to the Vendor. The Option will be maintained by semi-annual payments of US$25,000 cash and 100,000 Oroco shares. The Option will be exercised upon payment of US$500,000 in cash and the issuance of 2,000,000 Oroco shares to the Vendor. Upon exercise of the Option, a 1.5% Net Smelter Returns royalty will be granted in favour of third parties designated by Aztec Zinc. For the term of the Option, Xochipala is responsible for 100% of the concession duties payable. Closing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares “the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 4,948 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 6,121 hectares, or 15,125 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

Subsequent to the drilling at Santo Tomas, the resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available online at the Company’s website at www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Santo Tomás Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



