Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at 31 December 2024

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2024/12/31)

Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on December 31, 2024 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 325,306 REXEL shares

- € 13,115,050.42

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,229

During the period from July 1st, 2024 to December 31, 2024 were executed:

- 4,541 purchase transactions

- 5,580 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,072,168 REXEL shares and €75,753,769.87 in purchases

- 3,046,898 REXEL shares and €75,816,624.54 in sales

The transaction details are provided below.

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions -purchases Of which number of shares - purchases For an amount of Number of transactions - sales Of which number of shares - sales For an amount of Total 4 541,00 3 072 168,00 75 753 769,87 5 580,00 3 046 898,00 75 816 624,54 01/07/2024 32,00 12 657,00 311 185,90 68,00 42 589,00 1 065 225,00 02/07/2024 47,00 15 176,00 366 169,80 55,00 21 724,00 530 119,91 03/07/2024 20,00 8 564,00 208 747,50 66,00 23 421,00 574 853,16 04/07/2024 0,00 0,00 0,00 68,00 35 889,00 893 127,92 05/07/2024 35,00 12 846,00 319 651,30 29,00 10 431,00 262 318,10 08/07/2024 40,00 10 705,00 263 621,33 34,00 16 293,00 404 066,40 09/07/2024 71,00 25 740,00 626 297,79 8,00 5 431,00 133 059,50 10/07/2024 10,00 4 282,00 102 768,00 58,00 21 724,00 525 177,70 11/07/2024 14,00 6 782,00 163 446,27 81,00 58 560,00 1 434 691,77 12/07/2024 1,00 4 351,00 107 904,80 95,00 54 310,00 1 377 030,05 15/07/2024 53,00 30 457,00 776 218,40 0,00 0,00 0,00 16/07/2024 48,00 26 106,00 657 871,20 78,00 58 017,00 1 479 835,20 17/07/2024 41,00 38 053,00 974 696,30 6,00 5 001,00 129 525,90 18/07/2024 17,00 26 611,00 669 393,50 64,00 45 431,00 1 157 447,40 19/07/2024 37,00 21 250,00 535 449,50 30,00 16 105,00 407 980,80 22/07/2024 0,00 0,00 0,00 87,00 32 586,00 833 224,02 23/07/2024 20,00 51 106,00 1 303 277,50 9,00 1 268,00 32 587,60 24/07/2024 53,00 30 457,00 767 429,38 13,00 10 862,00 275 894,80 25/07/2024 73,00 56 563,00 1 386 663,70 37,00 21 724,00 535 496,60 26/07/2024 5,00 4 351,00 107 469,70 46,00 21 724,00 540 927,60 29/07/2024 10,00 12 113,00 304 747,60 81,00 36 724,00 927 678,46 30/07/2024 97,00 100 000,00 2 370 200,20 6,00 1 500,00 35 620,00 31/07/2024 55,00 50 000,00 1 184 300,19 12,00 7 500,00 179 228,11 01/08/2024 120,00 85 000,00 1 940 800,00 6,00 5 000,00 115 950,00 02/08/2024 75,00 50 000,00 1 086 700,00 51,00 7 500,00 163 950,00 05/08/2024 65,00 62 500,00 1 295 675,08 32,00 30 000,00 631 399,88 06/08/2024 33,00 20 000,00 422 350,00 34,00 25 000,00 533 591,50 07/08/2024 3,00 5 000,00 108 100,00 57,00 30 000,00 649 875,00 08/08/2024 12,00 12 500,00 266 365,00 16,00 12 500,00 268 250,04 09/08/2024 14,00 7 500,00 164 374,95 28,00 22 500,00 494 999,86 12/08/2024 17,00 15 000,00 329 000,00 9,00 7 500,00 165 350,00 13/08/2024 13,00 12 500,00 274 375,00 14,00 12 500,00 275 625,00 14/08/2024 3,00 5 001,00 109 772,01 22,00 15 501,00 342 177,01 15/08/2024 4,00 2 500,00 55 450,01 51,00 37 501,00 841 222,19 16/08/2024 8,00 10 000,00 224 750,08 21,00 17 500,00 394 737,28 19/08/2024 19,00 5 040,00 113 019,00 17,00 15 000,00 338 875,00 20/08/2024 26,00 17 500,00 393 500,00 6,00 5 000,00 113 000,00 21/08/2024 0,00 0,00 0,00 15,00 17 688,00 401 555,20 22/08/2024 12,00 15 000,00 339 725,00 4,00 5 000,00 114 125,00 23/08/2024 0,00 0,00 0,00 20,00 24 812,00 567 194,80 26/08/2024 8,00 7 500,00 171 875,00 9,00 10 000,00 230 000,00 27/08/2024 24,00 27 500,00 624 050,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 28/08/2024 1,00 2 500,00 56 250,00 14,00 15 000,00 340 625,00 29/08/2024 9,00 10 000,00 227 250,00 12,00 12 500,00 285 500,00 30/08/2024 3,00 7 500,00 171 350,00 6,00 10 000,00 229 750,00 02/09/2024 14,00 20 000,00 452 500,00 20,00 20 193,00 461 958,30 03/09/2024 44,00 69 960,00 1 580 331,00 15,00 7 307,00 169 166,70 04/09/2024 53,00 37 500,00 824 725,00 21,00 27 500,00 609 000,00 05/09/2024 7,00 5 000,00 111 500,00 34,00 32 500,00 732 875,00 06/09/2024 28,00 35 000,00 775 225,00 16,00 17 500,00 392 375,00 09/09/2024 0,00 0,00 0,00 35,00 37 500,00 839 025,00 10/09/2024 29,00 27 500,00 611 500,00 10,00 12 500,00 281 500,00 11/09/2024 29,00 32 500,00 721 250,00 40,00 30 000,00 675 775,00 12/09/2024 7,00 12 500,00 279 375,00 106,00 57 587,00 1 299 266,20 13/09/2024 1,00 63,00 1 420,65 28,00 32 413,00 738 658,80 16/09/2024 5,00 5 000,00 125 000,00 58,00 105 000,00 2 730 000,00 17/09/2024 1,00 2 500,00 64 000,00 60,00 67 955,00 1 744 611,50 18/09/2024 25,00 12 951,00 332 090,70 24,00 40 000,00 1 034 700,00 19/09/2024 6,00 5 451,00 143 906,40 60,00 60 000,00 1 599 000,00 20/09/2024 59,00 70 863,00 1 904 579,40 9,00 5 171,00 139 617,00 23/09/2024 103,00 43 608,00 1 142 911,17 52,00 26 881,00 709 596,43 24/09/2024 81,00 43 608,00 1 138 168,80 81,00 22 085,00 585 218,14 25/09/2024 27,00 10 902,00 280 890,03 34,00 18 197,00 472 253,60 26/09/2024 17,00 15 000,00 393 749,95 29,00 15 000,00 395 489,15 27/09/2024 3,00 2 500,00 65 600,05 24,00 18 297,00 486 035,39 30/09/2024 53,00 57 951,00 1 526 471,10 13,00 5 000,00 133 875,00 01/10/2024 26,00 43 608,00 1 126 176,60 41,00 22 500,00 586 825,00 02/10/2024 26,00 27 255,00 702 633,90 5,00 5 000,00 129 750,00 03/10/2024 79,00 65 412,00 1 668 932,67 0,00 0,00 0,00 04/10/2024 1,00 508,00 13 055,60 51,00 37 500,00 966 250,00 07/10/2024 23,00 74 002,00 1 886 808,20 16,00 12 500,00 319 875,00 08/10/2024 29,00 38 157,00 953 925,00 31,00 13 362,00 335 953,16 09/10/2024 1,00 5 451,00 137 365,20 62,00 33 162,00 844 713,28 10/10/2024 11,00 21 804,00 554 911,80 98,00 34 146,00 874 286,99 11/10/2024 5,00 5 451,00 139 000,50 113,00 80 088,00 2 091 813,35 14/10/2024 17,00 27 255,00 708 520,98 31,00 15 693,00 411 365,84 15/10/2024 10,00 21 804,00 571 809,90 40,00 20 924,00 553 073,63 16/10/2024 73,00 62 748,00 1 541 271,10 129,00 47 079,00 1 178 073,51 17/10/2024 12,00 23 880,00 606 834,60 70,00 26 155,00 672 706,60 18/10/2024 15,00 4 451,00 113 945,60 58,00 20 924,00 540 885,40 21/10/2024 43,00 17 804,00 458 898,10 21,00 5 231,00 135 482,90 22/10/2024 21,00 22 805,00 581 637,51 63,00 20 348,00 522 578,31 23/10/2024 69,00 42 501,00 1 084 927,35 33,00 27 501,00 706 175,58 24/10/2024 13,00 9 451,00 238 665,20 33,00 22 500,00 572 375,00 25/10/2024 1,00 4 451,00 113 055,40 101,00 53 655,00 1 380 275,90 28/10/2024 3,00 4 451,00 114 390,70 65,00 20 924,00 543 500,90 29/10/2024 15,00 31 157,00 798 954,50 13,00 5 231,00 135 482,90 30/10/2024 69,00 49 617,00 1 247 396,55 133,00 47 079,00 1 192 144,90 31/10/2024 49,00 40 126,00 1 004 668,03 35,00 40 693,00 1 027 713,60 01/11/2024 0,00 0,00 0,00 123,00 52 310,00 1 340 705,30 04/11/2024 27,00 13 353,00 343 439,16 75,00 26 155,00 680 553,10 05/11/2024 3,00 4 451,00 116 616,20 87,00 51 386,00 1 365 098,30 06/11/2024 28,00 48 961,00 1 331 739,20 93,00 47 079,00 1 299 275,78 07/11/2024 7,00 13 353,00 363 201,60 108,00 47 079,00 1 299 380,40 08/11/2024 34,00 48 961,00 1 330 849,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 11/11/2024 15,00 15 001,00 408 027,25 28,00 10 463,00 286 162,95 12/11/2024 75,00 60 608,00 1 601 011,24 1,00 1,00 26,76 13/11/2024 93,00 58 728,00 1 513 803,18 46,00 25 462,00 664 104,40 14/11/2024 25,00 9 942,00 256 503,60 88,00 36 617,00 955 494,46 15/11/2024 54,00 19 241,00 503 084,88 70,00 33 654,00 888 321,13 18/11/2024 67,00 25 498,00 667 983,30 27,00 10 462,00 275 673,70 19/11/2024 117,00 64 681,00 1 650 859,70 11,00 5 231,00 133 390,50 20/11/2024 99,00 44 739,00 1 131 250,47 50,00 15 693,00 403 519,34 21/11/2024 82,00 29 826,00 738 690,60 24,00 15 693,00 391 953,34 22/11/2024 64,00 29 826,00 739 684,80 71,00 23 452,00 588 898,00 25/11/2024 41,00 14 913,00 374 316,30 47,00 17 987,00 456 448,28 26/11/2024 63,00 24 855,00 620 877,90 6,00 3 012,00 75 902,40 27/11/2024 129,00 52 966,00 1 299 347,20 64,00 20 924,00 516 299,70 28/11/2024 0,00 0,00 0,00 96,00 31 386,00 777 849,70 29/11/2024 60,00 49 826,00 1 224 228,30 7,00 5 231,00 130 251,90 02/12/2024 128,00 36 512,00 880 386,59 30,00 10 462,00 254 749,70 03/12/2024 14,00 14 204,00 342 387,30 57,00 27 817,00 674 383,80 04/12/2024 13,00 4 971,00 119 801,10 38,00 19 262,00 468 066,60 05/12/2024 16,00 4 971,00 120 298,20 141,00 47 079,00 1 161 282,00 06/12/2024 17,00 4 971,00 124 275,00 108,00 36 617,00 926 933,20 09/12/2024 12,00 4 971,00 127 257,60 96,00 36 617,00 944 195,50 10/12/2024 110,00 29 826,00 756 964,02 0,00 0,00 0,00 11/12/2024 38,00 44 884,00 1 129 581,15 35,00 15 693,00 397 032,90 12/12/2024 90,00 24 855,00 620 840,24 51,00 15 693,00 394 940,50 13/12/2024 36,00 9 942,00 246 064,50 32,00 15 693,00 392 325,00 16/12/2024 123,00 39 768,00 975 310,20 26,00 15 693,00 387 198,62 17/12/2024 98,00 34 797,00 848 847,96 11,00 4 543,00 111 757,80 18/12/2024 4,00 329,00 7 928,90 76,00 31 386,00 763 464,45 19/12/2024 103,00 29 317,00 699 987,85 50,00 20 924,00 502 699,10 20/12/2024 49,00 19 824,00 466 555,81 53,00 30 232,00 718 567,57 23/12/2024 1,00 1,00 23,94 49,00 20 694,00 499 794,54 24/12/2024 86,00 27 671,00 666 137,30 32,00 10 232,00 249 160,70 27/12/2024 12,00 2 221,00 53 081,90 24,00 20 001,00 485 023,90 30/12/2024 34,00 17 779,00 433 757,60 24,00 15 693,00 385 524,70 31/12/2024 23,00 7 908,00 193 548,60 39,00 15 693,00 386 047,80





ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

