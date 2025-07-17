Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at 31 December 2024

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2024/12/31)
Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on December 31, 2024 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 325,306 REXEL shares
- € 13,115,050.42
It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:
- 626,370 REXEL shares
- € 8,211,229
During the period from July 1st, 2024 to December 31, 2024 were executed:
- 4,541 purchase transactions
- 5,580 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 3,072,168 REXEL shares and €75,753,769.87 in purchases
- 3,046,898 REXEL shares and €75,816,624.54 in sales
The transaction details are provided below.
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions -purchases
|Of which number of shares - purchases
|For an amount of
|Number of transactions - sales
|Of which number of shares - sales
|For an amount of
|Total
|4 541,00
|3 072 168,00
|75 753 769,87
|5 580,00
|3 046 898,00
|75 816 624,54
|01/07/2024
|32,00
|12 657,00
|311 185,90
|68,00
|42 589,00
|1 065 225,00
|02/07/2024
|47,00
|15 176,00
|366 169,80
|55,00
|21 724,00
|530 119,91
|03/07/2024
|20,00
|8 564,00
|208 747,50
|66,00
|23 421,00
|574 853,16
|04/07/2024
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|68,00
|35 889,00
|893 127,92
|05/07/2024
|35,00
|12 846,00
|319 651,30
|29,00
|10 431,00
|262 318,10
|08/07/2024
|40,00
|10 705,00
|263 621,33
|34,00
|16 293,00
|404 066,40
|09/07/2024
|71,00
|25 740,00
|626 297,79
|8,00
|5 431,00
|133 059,50
|10/07/2024
|10,00
|4 282,00
|102 768,00
|58,00
|21 724,00
|525 177,70
|11/07/2024
|14,00
|6 782,00
|163 446,27
|81,00
|58 560,00
|1 434 691,77
|12/07/2024
|1,00
|4 351,00
|107 904,80
|95,00
|54 310,00
|1 377 030,05
|15/07/2024
|53,00
|30 457,00
|776 218,40
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|16/07/2024
|48,00
|26 106,00
|657 871,20
|78,00
|58 017,00
|1 479 835,20
|17/07/2024
|41,00
|38 053,00
|974 696,30
|6,00
|5 001,00
|129 525,90
|18/07/2024
|17,00
|26 611,00
|669 393,50
|64,00
|45 431,00
|1 157 447,40
|19/07/2024
|37,00
|21 250,00
|535 449,50
|30,00
|16 105,00
|407 980,80
|22/07/2024
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|87,00
|32 586,00
|833 224,02
|23/07/2024
|20,00
|51 106,00
|1 303 277,50
|9,00
|1 268,00
|32 587,60
|24/07/2024
|53,00
|30 457,00
|767 429,38
|13,00
|10 862,00
|275 894,80
|25/07/2024
|73,00
|56 563,00
|1 386 663,70
|37,00
|21 724,00
|535 496,60
|26/07/2024
|5,00
|4 351,00
|107 469,70
|46,00
|21 724,00
|540 927,60
|29/07/2024
|10,00
|12 113,00
|304 747,60
|81,00
|36 724,00
|927 678,46
|30/07/2024
|97,00
|100 000,00
|2 370 200,20
|6,00
|1 500,00
|35 620,00
|31/07/2024
|55,00
|50 000,00
|1 184 300,19
|12,00
|7 500,00
|179 228,11
|01/08/2024
|120,00
|85 000,00
|1 940 800,00
|6,00
|5 000,00
|115 950,00
|02/08/2024
|75,00
|50 000,00
|1 086 700,00
|51,00
|7 500,00
|163 950,00
|05/08/2024
|65,00
|62 500,00
|1 295 675,08
|32,00
|30 000,00
|631 399,88
|06/08/2024
|33,00
|20 000,00
|422 350,00
|34,00
|25 000,00
|533 591,50
|07/08/2024
|3,00
|5 000,00
|108 100,00
|57,00
|30 000,00
|649 875,00
|08/08/2024
|12,00
|12 500,00
|266 365,00
|16,00
|12 500,00
|268 250,04
|09/08/2024
|14,00
|7 500,00
|164 374,95
|28,00
|22 500,00
|494 999,86
|12/08/2024
|17,00
|15 000,00
|329 000,00
|9,00
|7 500,00
|165 350,00
|13/08/2024
|13,00
|12 500,00
|274 375,00
|14,00
|12 500,00
|275 625,00
|14/08/2024
|3,00
|5 001,00
|109 772,01
|22,00
|15 501,00
|342 177,01
|15/08/2024
|4,00
|2 500,00
|55 450,01
|51,00
|37 501,00
|841 222,19
|16/08/2024
|8,00
|10 000,00
|224 750,08
|21,00
|17 500,00
|394 737,28
|19/08/2024
|19,00
|5 040,00
|113 019,00
|17,00
|15 000,00
|338 875,00
|20/08/2024
|26,00
|17 500,00
|393 500,00
|6,00
|5 000,00
|113 000,00
|21/08/2024
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|15,00
|17 688,00
|401 555,20
|22/08/2024
|12,00
|15 000,00
|339 725,00
|4,00
|5 000,00
|114 125,00
|23/08/2024
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|20,00
|24 812,00
|567 194,80
|26/08/2024
|8,00
|7 500,00
|171 875,00
|9,00
|10 000,00
|230 000,00
|27/08/2024
|24,00
|27 500,00
|624 050,00
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|28/08/2024
|1,00
|2 500,00
|56 250,00
|14,00
|15 000,00
|340 625,00
|29/08/2024
|9,00
|10 000,00
|227 250,00
|12,00
|12 500,00
|285 500,00
|30/08/2024
|3,00
|7 500,00
|171 350,00
|6,00
|10 000,00
|229 750,00
|02/09/2024
|14,00
|20 000,00
|452 500,00
|20,00
|20 193,00
|461 958,30
|03/09/2024
|44,00
|69 960,00
|1 580 331,00
|15,00
|7 307,00
|169 166,70
|04/09/2024
|53,00
|37 500,00
|824 725,00
|21,00
|27 500,00
|609 000,00
|05/09/2024
|7,00
|5 000,00
|111 500,00
|34,00
|32 500,00
|732 875,00
|06/09/2024
|28,00
|35 000,00
|775 225,00
|16,00
|17 500,00
|392 375,00
|09/09/2024
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|35,00
|37 500,00
|839 025,00
|10/09/2024
|29,00
|27 500,00
|611 500,00
|10,00
|12 500,00
|281 500,00
|11/09/2024
|29,00
|32 500,00
|721 250,00
|40,00
|30 000,00
|675 775,00
|12/09/2024
|7,00
|12 500,00
|279 375,00
|106,00
|57 587,00
|1 299 266,20
|13/09/2024
|1,00
|63,00
|1 420,65
|28,00
|32 413,00
|738 658,80
|16/09/2024
|5,00
|5 000,00
|125 000,00
|58,00
|105 000,00
|2 730 000,00
|17/09/2024
|1,00
|2 500,00
|64 000,00
|60,00
|67 955,00
|1 744 611,50
|18/09/2024
|25,00
|12 951,00
|332 090,70
|24,00
|40 000,00
|1 034 700,00
|19/09/2024
|6,00
|5 451,00
|143 906,40
|60,00
|60 000,00
|1 599 000,00
|20/09/2024
|59,00
|70 863,00
|1 904 579,40
|9,00
|5 171,00
|139 617,00
|23/09/2024
|103,00
|43 608,00
|1 142 911,17
|52,00
|26 881,00
|709 596,43
|24/09/2024
|81,00
|43 608,00
|1 138 168,80
|81,00
|22 085,00
|585 218,14
|25/09/2024
|27,00
|10 902,00
|280 890,03
|34,00
|18 197,00
|472 253,60
|26/09/2024
|17,00
|15 000,00
|393 749,95
|29,00
|15 000,00
|395 489,15
|27/09/2024
|3,00
|2 500,00
|65 600,05
|24,00
|18 297,00
|486 035,39
|30/09/2024
|53,00
|57 951,00
|1 526 471,10
|13,00
|5 000,00
|133 875,00
|01/10/2024
|26,00
|43 608,00
|1 126 176,60
|41,00
|22 500,00
|586 825,00
|02/10/2024
|26,00
|27 255,00
|702 633,90
|5,00
|5 000,00
|129 750,00
|03/10/2024
|79,00
|65 412,00
|1 668 932,67
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|04/10/2024
|1,00
|508,00
|13 055,60
|51,00
|37 500,00
|966 250,00
|07/10/2024
|23,00
|74 002,00
|1 886 808,20
|16,00
|12 500,00
|319 875,00
|08/10/2024
|29,00
|38 157,00
|953 925,00
|31,00
|13 362,00
|335 953,16
|09/10/2024
|1,00
|5 451,00
|137 365,20
|62,00
|33 162,00
|844 713,28
|10/10/2024
|11,00
|21 804,00
|554 911,80
|98,00
|34 146,00
|874 286,99
|11/10/2024
|5,00
|5 451,00
|139 000,50
|113,00
|80 088,00
|2 091 813,35
|14/10/2024
|17,00
|27 255,00
|708 520,98
|31,00
|15 693,00
|411 365,84
|15/10/2024
|10,00
|21 804,00
|571 809,90
|40,00
|20 924,00
|553 073,63
|16/10/2024
|73,00
|62 748,00
|1 541 271,10
|129,00
|47 079,00
|1 178 073,51
|17/10/2024
|12,00
|23 880,00
|606 834,60
|70,00
|26 155,00
|672 706,60
|18/10/2024
|15,00
|4 451,00
|113 945,60
|58,00
|20 924,00
|540 885,40
|21/10/2024
|43,00
|17 804,00
|458 898,10
|21,00
|5 231,00
|135 482,90
|22/10/2024
|21,00
|22 805,00
|581 637,51
|63,00
|20 348,00
|522 578,31
|23/10/2024
|69,00
|42 501,00
|1 084 927,35
|33,00
|27 501,00
|706 175,58
|24/10/2024
|13,00
|9 451,00
|238 665,20
|33,00
|22 500,00
|572 375,00
|25/10/2024
|1,00
|4 451,00
|113 055,40
|101,00
|53 655,00
|1 380 275,90
|28/10/2024
|3,00
|4 451,00
|114 390,70
|65,00
|20 924,00
|543 500,90
|29/10/2024
|15,00
|31 157,00
|798 954,50
|13,00
|5 231,00
|135 482,90
|30/10/2024
|69,00
|49 617,00
|1 247 396,55
|133,00
|47 079,00
|1 192 144,90
|31/10/2024
|49,00
|40 126,00
|1 004 668,03
|35,00
|40 693,00
|1 027 713,60
|01/11/2024
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|123,00
|52 310,00
|1 340 705,30
|04/11/2024
|27,00
|13 353,00
|343 439,16
|75,00
|26 155,00
|680 553,10
|05/11/2024
|3,00
|4 451,00
|116 616,20
|87,00
|51 386,00
|1 365 098,30
|06/11/2024
|28,00
|48 961,00
|1 331 739,20
|93,00
|47 079,00
|1 299 275,78
|07/11/2024
|7,00
|13 353,00
|363 201,60
|108,00
|47 079,00
|1 299 380,40
|08/11/2024
|34,00
|48 961,00
|1 330 849,00
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|11/11/2024
|15,00
|15 001,00
|408 027,25
|28,00
|10 463,00
|286 162,95
|12/11/2024
|75,00
|60 608,00
|1 601 011,24
|1,00
|1,00
|26,76
|13/11/2024
|93,00
|58 728,00
|1 513 803,18
|46,00
|25 462,00
|664 104,40
|14/11/2024
|25,00
|9 942,00
|256 503,60
|88,00
|36 617,00
|955 494,46
|15/11/2024
|54,00
|19 241,00
|503 084,88
|70,00
|33 654,00
|888 321,13
|18/11/2024
|67,00
|25 498,00
|667 983,30
|27,00
|10 462,00
|275 673,70
|19/11/2024
|117,00
|64 681,00
|1 650 859,70
|11,00
|5 231,00
|133 390,50
|20/11/2024
|99,00
|44 739,00
|1 131 250,47
|50,00
|15 693,00
|403 519,34
|21/11/2024
|82,00
|29 826,00
|738 690,60
|24,00
|15 693,00
|391 953,34
|22/11/2024
|64,00
|29 826,00
|739 684,80
|71,00
|23 452,00
|588 898,00
|25/11/2024
|41,00
|14 913,00
|374 316,30
|47,00
|17 987,00
|456 448,28
|26/11/2024
|63,00
|24 855,00
|620 877,90
|6,00
|3 012,00
|75 902,40
|27/11/2024
|129,00
|52 966,00
|1 299 347,20
|64,00
|20 924,00
|516 299,70
|28/11/2024
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|96,00
|31 386,00
|777 849,70
|29/11/2024
|60,00
|49 826,00
|1 224 228,30
|7,00
|5 231,00
|130 251,90
|02/12/2024
|128,00
|36 512,00
|880 386,59
|30,00
|10 462,00
|254 749,70
|03/12/2024
|14,00
|14 204,00
|342 387,30
|57,00
|27 817,00
|674 383,80
|04/12/2024
|13,00
|4 971,00
|119 801,10
|38,00
|19 262,00
|468 066,60
|05/12/2024
|16,00
|4 971,00
|120 298,20
|141,00
|47 079,00
|1 161 282,00
|06/12/2024
|17,00
|4 971,00
|124 275,00
|108,00
|36 617,00
|926 933,20
|09/12/2024
|12,00
|4 971,00
|127 257,60
|96,00
|36 617,00
|944 195,50
|10/12/2024
|110,00
|29 826,00
|756 964,02
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|11/12/2024
|38,00
|44 884,00
|1 129 581,15
|35,00
|15 693,00
|397 032,90
|12/12/2024
|90,00
|24 855,00
|620 840,24
|51,00
|15 693,00
|394 940,50
|13/12/2024
|36,00
|9 942,00
|246 064,50
|32,00
|15 693,00
|392 325,00
|16/12/2024
|123,00
|39 768,00
|975 310,20
|26,00
|15 693,00
|387 198,62
|17/12/2024
|98,00
|34 797,00
|848 847,96
|11,00
|4 543,00
|111 757,80
|18/12/2024
|4,00
|329,00
|7 928,90
|76,00
|31 386,00
|763 464,45
|19/12/2024
|103,00
|29 317,00
|699 987,85
|50,00
|20 924,00
|502 699,10
|20/12/2024
|49,00
|19 824,00
|466 555,81
|53,00
|30 232,00
|718 567,57
|23/12/2024
|1,00
|1,00
|23,94
|49,00
|20 694,00
|499 794,54
|24/12/2024
|86,00
|27 671,00
|666 137,30
|32,00
|10 232,00
|249 160,70
|27/12/2024
|12,00
|2 221,00
|53 081,90
|24,00
|20 001,00
|485 023,90
|30/12/2024
|34,00
|17 779,00
|433 757,60
|24,00
|15 693,00
|385 524,70
|31/12/2024
|23,00
|7 908,00
|193 548,60
|39,00
|15 693,00
|386 047,80
|ABOUT REXEL GROUP
Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.
|CONTACTS
FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Ludovic DEBAILLEUX
|+33 1 42 85 76 12
|ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com
PRESS
|Brunswick: Laurence FROST
|+33 6 31 65 57 06
|lfrost@brunswickgroup.com
