Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at 31 December 2024

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2024/12/31)

Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on December 31, 2024 the following resources were included in the liquidity account: 

- 325,306 REXEL shares 

- € 13,115,050.42 

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources: 

- 626,370 REXEL shares 

- € 8,211,229 

During the period from July 1st, 2024 to December 31, 2024 were executed: 

- 4,541 purchase transactions 

- 5,580 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented: 

- 3,072,168 REXEL shares and €75,753,769.87 in purchases 

- 3,046,898 REXEL shares and €75,816,624.54 in sales  

The transaction details are provided below.

 PURCHASESSALES
DateNumber of transactions -purchasesOf which number of shares - purchasesFor an amount of Number of transactions - salesOf which number of shares - sales For an amount of
Total4 541,003 072 168,0075 753 769,875 580,003 046 898,0075 816 624,54
01/07/202432,0012 657,00311 185,9068,0042 589,001 065 225,00
02/07/202447,0015 176,00366 169,8055,0021 724,00530 119,91
03/07/202420,008 564,00208 747,5066,0023 421,00574 853,16
04/07/20240,000,000,0068,0035 889,00893 127,92
05/07/202435,0012 846,00319 651,3029,0010 431,00262 318,10
08/07/202440,0010 705,00263 621,3334,0016 293,00404 066,40
09/07/202471,0025 740,00626 297,798,005 431,00133 059,50
10/07/202410,004 282,00102 768,0058,0021 724,00525 177,70
11/07/202414,006 782,00163 446,2781,0058 560,001 434 691,77
12/07/20241,004 351,00107 904,8095,0054 310,001 377 030,05
15/07/202453,0030 457,00776 218,400,000,000,00
16/07/202448,0026 106,00657 871,2078,0058 017,001 479 835,20
17/07/202441,0038 053,00974 696,306,005 001,00129 525,90
18/07/202417,0026 611,00669 393,5064,0045 431,001 157 447,40
19/07/202437,0021 250,00535 449,5030,0016 105,00407 980,80
22/07/20240,000,000,0087,0032 586,00833 224,02
23/07/202420,0051 106,001 303 277,509,001 268,0032 587,60
24/07/202453,0030 457,00767 429,3813,0010 862,00275 894,80
25/07/202473,0056 563,001 386 663,7037,0021 724,00535 496,60
26/07/20245,004 351,00107 469,7046,0021 724,00540 927,60
29/07/202410,0012 113,00304 747,6081,0036 724,00927 678,46
30/07/202497,00100 000,002 370 200,206,001 500,0035 620,00
31/07/202455,0050 000,001 184 300,1912,007 500,00179 228,11
01/08/2024120,0085 000,001 940 800,006,005 000,00115 950,00
02/08/202475,0050 000,001 086 700,0051,007 500,00163 950,00
05/08/202465,0062 500,001 295 675,0832,0030 000,00631 399,88
06/08/202433,0020 000,00422 350,0034,0025 000,00533 591,50
07/08/20243,005 000,00108 100,0057,0030 000,00649 875,00
08/08/202412,0012 500,00266 365,0016,0012 500,00268 250,04
09/08/202414,007 500,00164 374,9528,0022 500,00494 999,86
12/08/202417,0015 000,00329 000,009,007 500,00165 350,00
13/08/202413,0012 500,00274 375,0014,0012 500,00275 625,00
14/08/20243,005 001,00109 772,0122,0015 501,00342 177,01
15/08/20244,002 500,0055 450,0151,0037 501,00841 222,19
16/08/20248,0010 000,00224 750,0821,0017 500,00394 737,28
19/08/202419,005 040,00113 019,0017,0015 000,00338 875,00
20/08/202426,0017 500,00393 500,006,005 000,00113 000,00
21/08/20240,000,000,0015,0017 688,00401 555,20
22/08/202412,0015 000,00339 725,004,005 000,00114 125,00
23/08/20240,000,000,0020,0024 812,00567 194,80
26/08/20248,007 500,00171 875,009,0010 000,00230 000,00
27/08/202424,0027 500,00624 050,000,000,000,00
28/08/20241,002 500,0056 250,0014,0015 000,00340 625,00
29/08/20249,0010 000,00227 250,0012,0012 500,00285 500,00
30/08/20243,007 500,00171 350,006,0010 000,00229 750,00
02/09/202414,0020 000,00452 500,0020,0020 193,00461 958,30
03/09/202444,0069 960,001 580 331,0015,007 307,00169 166,70
04/09/202453,0037 500,00824 725,0021,0027 500,00609 000,00
05/09/20247,005 000,00111 500,0034,0032 500,00732 875,00
06/09/202428,0035 000,00775 225,0016,0017 500,00392 375,00
09/09/20240,000,000,0035,0037 500,00839 025,00
10/09/202429,0027 500,00611 500,0010,0012 500,00281 500,00
11/09/202429,0032 500,00721 250,0040,0030 000,00675 775,00
12/09/20247,0012 500,00279 375,00106,0057 587,001 299 266,20
13/09/20241,0063,001 420,6528,0032 413,00738 658,80
16/09/20245,005 000,00125 000,0058,00105 000,002 730 000,00
17/09/20241,002 500,0064 000,0060,0067 955,001 744 611,50
18/09/202425,0012 951,00332 090,7024,0040 000,001 034 700,00
19/09/20246,005 451,00143 906,4060,0060 000,001 599 000,00
20/09/202459,0070 863,001 904 579,409,005 171,00139 617,00
23/09/2024103,0043 608,001 142 911,1752,0026 881,00709 596,43
24/09/202481,0043 608,001 138 168,8081,0022 085,00585 218,14
25/09/202427,0010 902,00280 890,0334,0018 197,00472 253,60
26/09/202417,0015 000,00393 749,9529,0015 000,00395 489,15
27/09/20243,002 500,0065 600,0524,0018 297,00486 035,39
30/09/202453,0057 951,001 526 471,1013,005 000,00133 875,00
01/10/202426,0043 608,001 126 176,6041,0022 500,00586 825,00
02/10/202426,0027 255,00702 633,905,005 000,00129 750,00
03/10/202479,0065 412,001 668 932,670,000,000,00
04/10/20241,00508,0013 055,6051,0037 500,00966 250,00
07/10/202423,0074 002,001 886 808,2016,0012 500,00319 875,00
08/10/202429,0038 157,00953 925,0031,0013 362,00335 953,16
09/10/20241,005 451,00137 365,2062,0033 162,00844 713,28
10/10/202411,0021 804,00554 911,8098,0034 146,00874 286,99
11/10/20245,005 451,00139 000,50113,0080 088,002 091 813,35
14/10/202417,0027 255,00708 520,9831,0015 693,00411 365,84
15/10/202410,0021 804,00571 809,9040,0020 924,00553 073,63
16/10/202473,0062 748,001 541 271,10129,0047 079,001 178 073,51
17/10/202412,0023 880,00606 834,6070,0026 155,00672 706,60
18/10/202415,004 451,00113 945,6058,0020 924,00540 885,40
21/10/202443,0017 804,00458 898,1021,005 231,00135 482,90
22/10/202421,0022 805,00581 637,5163,0020 348,00522 578,31
23/10/202469,0042 501,001 084 927,3533,0027 501,00706 175,58
24/10/202413,009 451,00238 665,2033,0022 500,00572 375,00
25/10/20241,004 451,00113 055,40101,0053 655,001 380 275,90
28/10/20243,004 451,00114 390,7065,0020 924,00543 500,90
29/10/202415,0031 157,00798 954,5013,005 231,00135 482,90
30/10/202469,0049 617,001 247 396,55133,0047 079,001 192 144,90
31/10/202449,0040 126,001 004 668,0335,0040 693,001 027 713,60
01/11/20240,000,000,00123,0052 310,001 340 705,30
04/11/202427,0013 353,00343 439,1675,0026 155,00680 553,10
05/11/20243,004 451,00116 616,2087,0051 386,001 365 098,30
06/11/202428,0048 961,001 331 739,2093,0047 079,001 299 275,78
07/11/20247,0013 353,00363 201,60108,0047 079,001 299 380,40
08/11/202434,0048 961,001 330 849,000,000,000,00
11/11/202415,0015 001,00408 027,2528,0010 463,00286 162,95
12/11/202475,0060 608,001 601 011,241,001,0026,76
13/11/202493,0058 728,001 513 803,1846,0025 462,00664 104,40
14/11/202425,009 942,00256 503,6088,0036 617,00955 494,46
15/11/202454,0019 241,00503 084,8870,0033 654,00888 321,13
18/11/202467,0025 498,00667 983,3027,0010 462,00275 673,70
19/11/2024117,0064 681,001 650 859,7011,005 231,00133 390,50
20/11/202499,0044 739,001 131 250,4750,0015 693,00403 519,34
21/11/202482,0029 826,00738 690,6024,0015 693,00391 953,34
22/11/202464,0029 826,00739 684,8071,0023 452,00588 898,00
25/11/202441,0014 913,00374 316,3047,0017 987,00456 448,28
26/11/202463,0024 855,00620 877,906,003 012,0075 902,40
27/11/2024129,0052 966,001 299 347,2064,0020 924,00516 299,70
28/11/20240,000,000,0096,0031 386,00777 849,70
29/11/202460,0049 826,001 224 228,307,005 231,00130 251,90
02/12/2024128,0036 512,00880 386,5930,0010 462,00254 749,70
03/12/202414,0014 204,00342 387,3057,0027 817,00674 383,80
04/12/202413,004 971,00119 801,1038,0019 262,00468 066,60
05/12/202416,004 971,00120 298,20141,0047 079,001 161 282,00
06/12/202417,004 971,00124 275,00108,0036 617,00926 933,20
09/12/202412,004 971,00127 257,6096,0036 617,00944 195,50
10/12/2024110,0029 826,00756 964,020,000,000,00
11/12/202438,0044 884,001 129 581,1535,0015 693,00397 032,90
12/12/202490,0024 855,00620 840,2451,0015 693,00394 940,50
13/12/202436,009 942,00246 064,5032,0015 693,00392 325,00
16/12/2024123,0039 768,00975 310,2026,0015 693,00387 198,62
17/12/202498,0034 797,00848 847,9611,004 543,00111 757,80
18/12/20244,00329,007 928,9076,0031 386,00763 464,45
19/12/2024103,0029 317,00699 987,8550,0020 924,00502 699,10
20/12/202449,0019 824,00466 555,8153,0030 232,00718 567,57
23/12/20241,001,0023,9449,0020 694,00499 794,54
24/12/202486,0027 671,00666 137,3032,0010 232,00249 160,70
27/12/202412,002 221,0053 081,9024,0020 001,00485 023,90
30/12/202434,0017 779,00433 757,6024,0015 693,00385 524,70
31/12/202423,007 908,00193 548,6039,0015 693,00386 047,80


