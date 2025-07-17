OSE Immunotherapeutics lance une Newsletter pour les investisseurs individuels

OSE Immunotherapeutics Launches Newsletter for Individual Shareholders

NANTES, France, July 17, 2025, 6:30pm CET – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs, today launched the inaugural edition of its Newsletter, designed specifically for individual shareholders and investors in France and internationally.

" This year, OSE Immunotherapeutics celebrates the 10th anniversary of its listing on Euronext Paris and we are delighted to introduce this new communication channel for our valued individual shareholders" said Fiona Olivier, Chief Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics. " Beyond providing updates on Company developments, the Newsletter gives us an opportunity to shine a spotlight on our teams and offer deeper insights into topics that are typically only touched on in press releases. It’s also a way for us to express our appreciation for the continued trust and support of our investor community. "

Published regularly in French and English, the Newsletter will be available in the “Investors” section of the OSE Immunotherapeutics website. To subscribe to receive our Newsletters: https://www.ose-immuno.com/en/newsletters-2/

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Click and follow us on LinkedIn.

