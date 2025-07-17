Vereigen Media Launches ‘Marketers Connect’: San Francisco’s Must-Attend B2B Marketing Event This August

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leader in B2B demand generation powered by human-verified, first-party data, is excited to announce Marketers Connect, an exclusive invite-only event for senior B2B marketing leaders. This event will take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at Hotel Zelos, located in the heart of San Francisco.

The event is designed for today’s forward-thinking marketers. Marketers Connect offers a top-tier networking and insights experience, helping professionals navigate a complex digital world. This event is personalized for senior decision-makers in the industry, focusing on first-party data, verified content engagement, and the future of human-led demand generation.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Networking, Light Bites, and Cocktails 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Expert Panel Discussion 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Networking and Cocktails

Location: Hotel Zelos, Angel's Share Patio, 12 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103.

Who Should Attend: Senior B2B marketers focused on demand generation, ABM, and digital strategy.







Why Marketers Should Attend Marketers Connect

Marketers Connect isn’t just another networking event. It’s a growth forum for B2B leaders. It helps them cut through digital noise and drive real engagement.

What Attendees Will Gain

At Marketers Connect, attendees will gain actionable strategies and insider perspectives to help them navigate today’s fast-changing marketing landscape.



Key highlights include:



Expert Panel Discussion: A candid conversation on the current state of B2B marketing, covering everything from evolving buyer behavior to emerging technologies shaping the industry.

A candid conversation on the current state of B2B marketing, covering everything from evolving buyer behavior to emerging technologies shaping the industry. Trending Topics: Explore hot-button issues such as content syndication, AI-powered marketing, and data privacy, what’s working, what’s hype, and where the real opportunities lie.

Explore hot-button issues such as content syndication, AI-powered marketing, and data privacy, what’s working, what’s hype, and where the real opportunities lie. First-Party Data Deep Dive: Learn how leading brands are using first-party data and verified engagement to drive measurable outcomes.

Learn how leading brands are using first-party data and verified engagement to drive measurable outcomes. Future-Focused Insights: Get ahead of the curve with predictions and practical advice on what’s next for demand generation and digital strategy.

This isn’t just theory, you can expect unfiltered, real-world strategies from marketing leaders who are actively driving results in this exclusive event.



Backed by Proven Results

Vereigen Media’s recent Austin Roadshow proved the value of meaningful, in-person connections, earning high praise from attendees and generating strong business outcomes.

The event sparked new collaborations, strengthened industry relationships, and led to several direct partnership opportunities.

Marketers Connect builds on this success, bringing together the right people in the right setting to discuss what’s driving results today and what’s on the horizon for B2B marketing.

Expect Big Names. Big Insights.

The evening will feature a lineup of industry-leading speakers from the SaaS, technology, and digital marketing sectors. Speaker announcements are coming soon.

Register to Attend, Limited Access.

Seats are limited and available by invitation or by approved application only. Register early to secure your spot among the industry’s leading marketing professionals.

Registration Link - https://vereigenmedia.com/events/marketers-connect-san-francisco/

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is redefining how B2B brands connect with real buyers. Delivering verified, human-engaged leads powered by first-party data, zero outsourcing, and transparent operations. From intent-driven display engagement (VM Engage) to content validation programs, helping enterprise marketing teams cut through vanity metrics and deliver real results.



No guesswork. No third-party fluff. Just leads. done right.

Learn more at www.vereigenmedia.com.



Join us this August in San Francisco and experience what real engagement looks like.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

