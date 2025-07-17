New York, USA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Development Surges with 180+ Companies Pushing New Therapeutic Frontiers | DelveInsight

Dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition characterized by memory loss, cognitive decline, and impaired daily functioning. The growing aging population worldwide is leading to a rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s-related dementia, fueling demand for effective diagnostics and disease-modifying therapies.

DelveInsight’s 'Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease drugs.

Key dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease companies such as BioVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cognition Therapeutics, TrueBinding, KeyMed Biosciences, Alzinova, AriBio Co., Ltd., Cognition Therapeutics, AbbVie Inc., Allyx Therapeutics, Inc., Eisai Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. , Merry Life Biomedical Company , Praxis Bioresearch, Alector, Inc., Galimedix, MIRAMOON Pharma, NervGen Pharma, Psy Therapeutics, NW PharmaTech, PerioTrap Pharmaceuticals, ADEL, Inc., TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Suven Life Sciences, AB Science, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis, Priavoid, Pharmazz, Partner Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Longeveron Inc., and others are evaluating new dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease therapies, such as Bezisterim KarXT, CT-1812, TB 006, CM383, ALZ 101, AR1001, CT1812, ABBV-916, ALX-001, E2814, VT301, AMX0035, TML-6, PRX-P4-003, ADP037-ABC, GAL-201, MP-010, NVG 300, PSY-02, EMCBD-1, S-636, ADEL-Y07, TRx0237, Remternetug, Masupirdine, Masitinib, Piromelatine, MK-1167, Siponimod, PRI-002, PMZ-1620, Sargramostim, Bepranemab, Lomecel-B, and others, are in different phases of Dementia Associated with Alzheimer's Disease clinical trials.

In May 2025, Nuravax Inc. was awarded a USD 3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support Duvax, the first dual-target Alzheimer's vaccine, in its entry into human clinical trials.

In February 2025, NKGen Biotech, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of troculeucel, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell therapy, for the treatment of moderate Alzheimer's disease.

In February 2025, Swedish pharmaceutical company AlzeCure Pharma secured a Eur 2.5m (USD 2.62m) grant from the EU's European Innovation Council (EIC) to support a Phase IIa trial of NeuroRestore ACD856 for Alzheimer's disease.

In April 2025, Biogen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had granted Fast Track designation to BIIB080, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

In March 2025, Longeveron Inc. announced the positive outcome of a Type B meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration, supporting the advancement of laromestrocel (Lomecel-BTM), a proprietary, scalable, allogeneic, investigational cellular therapy, as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The Company and the FDA reached foundational alignment on the overall study design for a proposed single, pivotal, seamless adaptive Phase II/III clinical trial, including proposed AD patient population, proposed placebo control, laromestrocel (Lomecel-BTM) dose selection and frequency, trial duration, and trial endpoints. To accelerate the pathway to potential approval, the FDA agreed to consider a BLA based on positive interim trial results from the planned single study.

In February 2025, Neuphoria Therapeutics announced that the company was due to receive a USD 15 million milestone payment from Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. The payment was triggered by the initiation, by Merck, of a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MK-1167, an α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), for the treatment of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease dementia.

In February 2025, NKGen Biotech announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of troculeucel, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell therapy, for the treatment of moderate Alzheimer's disease.

In February 2025, NeuroTherapia, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing oral therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced it had received approval for its Phase II clinical trial from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). NTRX-07, the company's lead molecule, will be administered to Alzheimer's disease (AD) participants for 28 days in this double-masked, randomized clinical trial. In addition to monitoring safety, pharmacokinetics, and standard measures of clinical efficacy (ADAS-cog, MMSA, and Trails Making Test), the trial is also designed to give an indication of target engagement by analyzing various biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neuronal function.

In January 2025, the US FDA granted Fast Track designation to Posdinemab, a phosphorylated tau-directed monoclonal antibody (mAb) being investigated to treat patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

In November 2024, Alector announced results from the INVOKE-2 Phase II clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of AL002 in slowing disease progression in individuals with early Alzheimer's disease (AD).

, announced results from the INVOKE-2 Phase II clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of AL002 in slowing disease progression in individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In October 2024, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. announced the granting of a US patent for its pioneering Alzheimer's treatment, HT-ALZ.

The dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial landscape.

Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Overview

Dementia is a broad term that refers to a marked decline in cognitive abilities that affects a person's daily functioning. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia, responsible for at least two-thirds of cases in people aged 65 and older. AD is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that begins gradually and leads to worsening impairments in behavior and cognitive skills such as memory, understanding, language, attention, reasoning, and judgment. Although Alzheimer’s itself is not directly fatal, it greatly increases the risk of other complications that can ultimately result in death.

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s-related dementia usually requires a thorough evaluation, including medical history, cognitive assessments, physical and neurological exams, and sometimes brain imaging. Physicians first exclude other possible causes of cognitive decline, like vitamin deficiencies or thyroid issues. Cognitive tests evaluate memory, problem-solving, and language to identify patterns indicative of Alzheimer’s. Brain scans, such as MRI or CT, help detect structural changes like brain shrinkage. More advanced diagnostic tools, including PET scans or cerebrospinal fluid tests, can reveal specific biomarkers linked to Alzheimer’s, offering stronger confirmation.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease since brain cell loss cannot be reversed. However, treatments are available to ease symptoms and enhance the quality of life for patients and their caregivers. Cholinesterase inhibitors are medications that help reduce cognitive symptoms such as memory problems, confusion, and impaired judgment by improving communication between brain cells and slowing symptom progression. The three FDA-approved drugs commonly used for Alzheimer’s treatment include donepezil (Aricept) for all stages, and galantamine (Razadyne) and rivastigmine (Exelon) for mild to moderate stages.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Bezisterim (NE3107) BioVie III NF-kappa B inhibitor; Tumour necrosis factor inhibitor Oral KarXT Bristol Myers Squibb III Muscarinic M1 receptor agonists; Muscarinic M4 receptor agonists; Muscarinic receptor antagonists Oral Buntanetap Annovis Bio III Alpha-synuclein inhibitors; Amyloid beta-protein precursor inhibitors; HD protein inhibitors; Tau protein inhibitors Oral AR1001 AriBio III Type 5 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral CT-1812 Cognition Therapeutics II Sigma-2 receptor antagonists Oral TW001 Treeway B.V. II Antioxidants; Free radical scavengers Oral AMX0035 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals II Ammonia scavenger; Histone deacetylase inhibitor; Phosphotransferase inhibitor Oral CM383 KeyMed Biosciences I Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors Intravenous

Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Adiponectin stimulants, Interleukin 23 inhibitors, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, Mitogen-activated protein kinase 1 inhibitors, Mitogen-activated protein kinase 3 inhibitors, NF-kappa B inhibitors, Tumour necrosis factor inhibitors, Muscarinic M1 receptor agonists, Muscarinic M4 receptor agonists, Muscarinic receptor antagonists, Microfilament protein modulators, Sigma-2 receptor antagonists, Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors, TREM2 protein-stimulants, Type 5 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Ammonia scavengers, Histone deacetylase inhibitors, Phosphotransferase inhibitors

Key Dementia Associated with Alzheimer's Disease Companies: BioVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cognition Therapeutics, TrueBinding, KeyMed Biosciences, Alzinova, AriBio Co., Ltd., Cognition Therapeutics, AbbVie Inc., Allyx Therapeutics, Inc., Eisai Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merry Life Biomedical Company, Praxis Bioresearch, Alector, Inc., Galimedix, MIRAMOON Pharma, NervGen Pharma, Psy Therapeutics, NW PharmaTech, PerioTrap Pharmaceuticals, ADEL, Inc., TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Suven Life Sciences, AB Science, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis, Priavoid, Pharmazz, Partner Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Longeveron Inc., and others.

Key Dementia Associated with Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapies: Bezisterim KarXT, CT-1812, TB 006, CM383, ALZ 101, AR1001, CT1812, ABBV-916, ALX-001, E2814, VT301, AMX0035, TML-6, PRX-P4-003, ADP037-ABC, GAL-201, MP-010, NVG 300, PSY-02, EMCBD-1, S-636, ADEL-Y07, TRx0237, Remternetug, Masupirdine, Masitinib, Piromelatine, MK-1167, Siponimod, PRI-002, PMZ-1620, Sargramostim, Bepranemab, Lomecel-B, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Dementia Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

