One More Child Appoints Jodi Domangue as Chief Operating Officer

LAKELAND, Fla., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child recently announced that Jodi Domangue has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer. With more than a decade of leadership on the executive team, Domangue will now oversee the organization’s operations which extend to 26 states and 19 countries.

Prior to One More Child, Domangue worked with the Florida Department of Children and Families, where she investigated child abuse cases and became a recognized human trafficking expert.

In 2014, she joined One More Child and launched Florida's first certified safe home for minor victims of human trafficking. Domangue continued to lead the expansion of One More Child’s Anti-Trafficking program throughout multiple states including Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio.

"I came to One More Child after experiencing the transformative care they provided to foster children and child victims of sex trafficking,” said Domangue. “I had not seen anything like it while working for the child welfare system. They were doing something different, and I had to be a part of it. It is an honor to lead the operations of an organization that's so committed to its mission of providing exceptional Christ-centered services to vulnerable children and struggling families. Our expert staff are the tip of the spear and selfless in their dedication to serving others."

Domangue's impact extends beyond anti-trafficking services. She led the successful launch of One More Child's Foster Care services in the Tampa Bay area and later served as executive director of the Single Moms program, overseeing five residential campuses and launching national and international community programs designed to help single mothers break the cycle of poverty.

"In every role, Jodi has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fight for children and families in need,” said Stephen Robert, president and CEO of One More Child. “She’s a highly respected professional and a skillful communicator who brings a broad range of institutional knowledge to this position.”

Domangue has built strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure victims receive compassionate, comprehensive care. She has become a highly sought-after national expert on human trafficking awareness and prevention, contributing to policy development and best practices in the field.

The newly appointed COO holds a bachelor's degree in criminology and psychology and a master's degree in criminology from Florida State University.

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.onemorechild.org.

