Sanborn Map Company, Inc. Expands Geospatial Footprint and Deepens Collaboration with Google Maps Platform and Google Cloud Products

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (“Sanborn”), a national leader in geospatial data and mapping solutions, today announced its continued expansion into the enterprise and public sector markets currently leveraging Google Maps Platform and Google Cloud to advance their business applications. This strategic move significantly expands Sanborn’s customer base across critical sectors including logistics, utilities, real estate, transportation, and public safety.

The transition reflects a growing demand for integrated geospatial and cloud-based solutions and positions Sanborn as a premier provider of location intelligence services to both public and private sector organizations. In addition to onboarding these customers, Sanborn will offer expanded support services, consulting, and customized solutions designed to maximize the value of their geospatial and cloud investments.



"Sanborn is eager to welcome our new customers and provide them with the highest level of geospatial services and support," said Maurice Khollman, Vice President of Content Sales at Sanborn. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing tailored mapping and cloud-based solutions and strengthens our ongoing relationship with Google as we support these clients across the Google Maps Platform and Google Cloud platforms."



Sanborn will continue to work closely with Google to ensure a seamless transition for customers, offering comprehensive onboarding, technical support, and managed services through its team of experts in mapping, data analytics, and cloud infrastructure.



With this expansion, Sanborn builds on more than 150 years of mapping expertise and a growing portfolio of cutting-edge solutions including aerial imagery, LiDAR, 3D modeling, and cloud-native geospatial platforms.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Founded in 1866, Sanborn is a leading provider of end-to-end geospatial solutions, serving federal, state, and local governments, utilities, and Fortune 500 companies. Sanborn’s offerings include high-resolution aerial imagery, LiDAR, oblique and 3D mapping, cloud-hosted geospatial platforms, and advanced analytics services.

Maurice Khollman

VP Sales | Content Division

The Sanborn Map Company Inc.

information@sanborn.com