Sanborn Successfully Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey Supporting Geothermal Exploration in Nevada

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanborn today announced that its subsidiary, EDCON-PRJ, Inc., has successfully completed a high precision airborne magnetic survey supporting geothermal exploration efforts in Nevada. Delivered on a fast-track schedule earlier this month, the survey provides exploration teams with valuable subsurface geologic information that can help guide drilling programs and reduce exploration risk.

The survey was flown using an Airbus AS350 B3e helicopter, a platform widely recognized for its reliability, performance, and suitability for demanding geophysical survey operations. The project required careful coordination within complex airspace and was completed safely and efficiently without incident.

Part of the Sanborn Geophysics Group, the EDCON-PRJ team collected high-quality magnetic data that will assist geoscientists in evaluating subsurface geologic structures associated with geothermal systems. Following completion of the airborne acquisition phase, the data were processed and delivered as actionable datasets to support the client's exploration and resource evaluation efforts.

Airborne magnetic surveys provide valuable insight into the distribution of rock types, fault systems, and other geologic features that can influence both geothermal resources and mineral deposits. By improving the understanding of subsurface conditions, these surveys help exploration teams focus on drilling programs, prioritize targets, and make more informed investment decisions.

One factor contributing to the success of the project was Sanborn's ability to mobilize efficiently within the region. Because a Sanborn helicopter was already operating nearby on a separate large area geophysical survey, the company was able to significantly reduce mobilization costs for the client while maintaining the same high standards of data quality and operational safety.

"Our focus on this project was delivering safe, accurate data that the client could put to work immediately," said Nathan Campbell, General Manager of EDCON PRJ, Inc. "The helicopter platform allowed us to collect high resolution magnetic data in challenging airspace and provide a much clearer picture of the subsurface geology. Having aircraft and crews already active in the region also allowed us to reduce mobilization costs and provide a very cost-effective solution for the client."

Sanborn currently maintains airborne geophysical operations across multiple regions in the United States, with active survey crews supporting large area projects in Colorado, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Minnesota. This operational footprint allows the company to respond quickly to new opportunities and, in many cases, reduce mobilization costs for clients pursuing geothermal, critical minerals, precious metals, base metals, and other exploration programs.

For companies evaluating new exploration targets, airborne magnetic surveys offer an efficient method for identifying geologic structures, mapping subsurface conditions, and narrowing areas of interest before committing to more costly drilling programs. By combining airborne geophysics with geological and geochemical information, exploration teams can gain a better understanding of where to focus on future investments and field activities.

The successful completion of this project reflects Sanborn's ongoing commitment to operational safety, technical excellence, and delivering reliable geophysical solutions for clients in the energy, natural resources, environmental, and government sectors.

About Sanborn Geophysics Group

Sanborn Geophysics Group, comprised of Sanborn Geophysics ULC and EDCON PRJ, Inc., provides airborne, marine, and ground based geophysical services to clients throughout North America and internationally. With decades of experience in geophysical data acquisition and interpretation, Sanborn delivers magnetic, radiometric, gravity, electromagnetic, marine, and specialty geophysical surveys that support mineral exploration, geothermal development, geologic mapping, infrastructure planning, environmental investigations, and scientific research. Through a combination of advanced technology, experienced personnel, and a strong safety culture, Sanborn helps clients better understand the subsurface and make more informed exploration and development decisions.

Contact:



Nathan Campbell

General Manager/Geophysicist

ncampbell@edcon-prj.com