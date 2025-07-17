Aerospace Ceramics Market Forecast to 2029: Advancing High-Performance Materials

Boston, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Aerospace Ceramics: Global Markets to 2029” is expected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2024 to $8.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive view of the global market for aerospace ceramics, highlighting their critical role in enhancing aircraft performance through lightweight and high-performance materials. Aerospace ceramics are used in structural, thermal, and electrical applications across commercial aviation, defense, and space sectors. The market is segmented by material composition, such as ceramic matrix composites, oxide ceramics, and non-oxide ceramics and by region. These materials are essential in components like turbine blades, heat shields, and avionics due to their durability and resistance to extreme conditions. The analysis is supported by data from major ceramic industry associations and insights from industry leaders.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rapid growth in global air travel, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, which is driving demand for advanced aerospace materials like ceramics. Stricter environmental regulations are also pushing manufacturers to adopt lightweight, eco-friendly materials to reduce emissions. Additionally, geopolitical tensions are fueling defense investments in advanced aircraft and space technologies, where aerospace ceramics play a crucial role. Increased funding for space exploration and satellite missions further highlights the importance of these materials in today’s aerospace applications.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Global expansion of air traffic: As global air travel increases, airlines need more aircraft. This boosts demand for aerospace ceramics, which are used in engines and other high-performance parts due to their heat resistance and light weight.

Stringent environmental regulations: Stricter environmental regulations push aircraft makers to improve fuel efficiency. Ceramics enable engines to run hotter, which helps them cleaner, and essential for meeting these new standards.

Growing demand for ceramic-based coatings: Ceramic-based coatings protect aircraft parts from heat, wear, and corrosion. As demand for performance grows, so does the need for these advanced coatings.

Expansion of military and defense programs: Countries are increasing defense budgets and upgrading air fleets. Ceramics are used in jets, drones, and missiles for their strength, heat resistance, and stealth properties.

Increasing space exploration and satellite deployments: With more satellites and space missions being launched, ceramics are in demand for spacecraft parts that must endure extreme heat and radiation.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $5.3 billion Market size forecast $8.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Composition, Application, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market drivers Global expansion of air traffic.

Stringent environmental regulations.

Growing demand for ceramic-based coatings.

Expansion of military and defense programs.

Increasing space exploration and satellite deployments.

Interesting facts:

Aerospace ceramics are crucial for advanced aircraft like military drones, air taxis, and hypersonic vehicles. These aircraft need powerful engines that can handle extremely high temperatures, and ceramics help make that possible.

AI technologies like computer vision and machine learning help improve fuel efficiency and optimize use of equipment. They also speed up the development of new ceramic materials, making them more suitable for harsh conditions and helping engineers solve complex problems faster.

Ceramics are efficient at handling heat and insulating electricity and are very durable. Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), for example, protect engine parts from heat damage. This opens the door for new types of hybrid-electric jet engines in the future.

Emerging startups

HTMS Ltd.: This U.K.-based startup offers improved CMCs, including low-density thermal protection, organic sodium carboxymethylcellulose, and lightweight heat shields for aerospace, automobile, and defense industries.

Ventor Innovations: This Spain based startup manufactures parts with different geometries and shapes for uses requiring minimal weight and high strength, especially for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. Ventor Innovations produces UAVs such as the V-Raptor and V-Proton to protect wind power generation assets from birds. It also produces composite materials and components.

CeraTattva InnoTech: This India based startup uses a pen-style microscope and UV curing to bulk-manufacture Ultraspinner, a portable and affordable tabletop ceramic fiber production unit. It also develops preceramic precursors to create thermo-structural ceramics for composites, coatings, and fibers, benefitting the defense, aerospace, automobile, and energy sectors.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for aerospace ceramics is projected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2023 to $8.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for aerospace ceramics is segmented into following:

Composition: CMCs, oxides ceramics (alumina, zirconia), non-oxide ceramics (silicon carbide, silicon nitride, boron carbide).

Application: structural, thermal, and electrical.

End use: commercial aviation (commercial passenger and commercial transport), defense and military aerospace, commercial space industry, and others (helicopter, general aviation).

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Which end-use segment will be dominant through 2029?

Commercial aviation accounts for the largest share of the aerospace ceramics landscape. Increasing global air traffic, demand for long-haul fuel-efficient aircraft, and regulatory pressures to reduce carbon emissions will accelerate the adoption of high-performance ceramic materials.

Which region has the largest market share?

The North American region has the largest market share and offers lucrative opportunities in the aviation industry. The region is home to major aerospace OEMs, defense contractors, and research institutions, pushing the development of ceramic technologies for advanced aerospace applications.

Market leaders include:

3M

ADVANCED CERAMIC MATERIALS

APPLIED CERAMICS INC.

CERAMCO INC.

CERAMTEC GMBH

COORSTEK INC.

HEXCEL CORP.

INTERNATIONAL SYALONS (NEWCASTLE) LTD.

JIAXING NICEWAY PRECISION MACHINERY CO. LTD.

KYOCERA CORP.

MATERION CORP.

MCDANEL ADVANCED MATERIAL TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS

SAINT-GOBAIN

STC MATERIAL SOLUTIONS

Related reports:

Global Markets for Advanced Aerospace Materials: This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced aerospace materials market, examining it by type, application, end user, and region. It includes detailed segmentation such as aluminum alloys, composites, amd titanium alloys, with applications across commercial, military, and general aviation. The market is also analyzed by private and public sector end users and broken down regionally, including key countries. Qualitative and quantitative insights are presented, offering a clear view of market trends and revenue forecasts.

High-performance Ceramic Coatings: Global Markets and Technologies: This report provides a detailed analysis of the global high-performance ceramic coatings market, segmented by product type, technology, distribution channel, end use, and region. It covers various coating types like oxides, carbides, and nitrides, and technologies such as thermal spray and vapor deposition. The market is also divided by OEM and aftermarket channels, and end uses including automotive, aerospace, industrial, energy, and medical sectors. Regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with revenue estimates and forecasts.

