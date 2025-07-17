RxLogic Launches SmartBytes Digital Newsletter, Delivers Insights into Smarter Pharmacy Benefit Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, is proud to announce the launch of SmartBytes, its digital monthly newsletter designed to deliver timely insights, executive commentary and practical guidance to industry stakeholders navigating today’s complex pharmacy benefit management (PBM) landscape. These timely communications demonstrate the role of RxLogic in responding to industry demand for change, providing technology-enabled tools with future-ready, customizable solutions that meet the unique needs of self-insured employers, third-party administrators, hospice care organizations, government-funded programs, veterinary programs and others throughout the ecosystem.

“SmartBytes was created as a way to share our expertise on the role of technology to impact multiple areas of pharmacy benefit management that enhance data-driven decision-making, including real-time claims adjudication, prior authorization modernization, rebate administration and more,” says Shelia Reed, executive vice president, business engagement. “Our partners rely upon our experience and trusted insights that empower the delivery of smarter, transparent solutions. This is another opportunity to enhance the depth and scope of support we provide to our valued client base.”

The newsletter offers focused perspectives on the evolving dynamics of pharmacy benefit management, with an emphasis on the power of advanced technology to enhance transparency, customization and precise, real-time data access. Each issue will highlight timely thought leadership from RxLogic executives, updates from industry publications, company announcements and conference participation.

RxLogic’s scalable, modular SaaS platform enables clients to configure benefit programs to fit their distinctive needs while maintaining speed, accuracy and control. Built on a secure, cloud-based infrastructure, the technology delivers real-time adjudication capabilities and on-demand reporting that empower clients to make faster, data-informed decisions. The Company’s development team continuously enhances platform features to respond to regulatory shifts, client demands and industry trends.

Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic, explains. “In addition to serving traditional health plans and PBMs, RxLogic also supports the growing alternative PBM market, with objective, agnostic solutions designed for enhanced functionality and user experience. These key stakeholders require tailored, customizable pharmacy benefit solutions that offer flexibility, cost transparency and improved member outcomes. RxLogic is distinctively positioned to exceed their expectations with its smart, agile SaaS-driven technology platform.”

To read the first issue of SmartBytes and receive future editions, subscribe.

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the pharmacy claims ecosystem with SaaS technologies to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management. Smart solutions are designed for stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Offering full-service claims adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart technology solutions dedicated client service. Visit www.RxLogic.com

Media:

Caroline Chambers

CPR Communications

cchambers@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 21