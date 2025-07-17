Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

TORONTO, Canada, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (“CGI” or “the Company”) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share payable on September 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025 (“the Dividend”). The Dividend is a capital gains dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

CGI has the ability to pay two types of dividends to common shareholders: regular (taxable) dividends and capital gains dividends, such as this one. Since CGI qualifies as an investment corporation for Canadian income tax purposes, the payment of capital gains dividends allows the Company to recover taxes paid, or payable, on realized capital gains.

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.