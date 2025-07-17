AssureSoft Represents LATAM in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Only Latin American-founded company offering nearshore software development services recognized among the winners in the 2025 Employer of the Year category.

Judges recognized AssureSoft’s talent development strategy and its ongoing efforts to drive community impact, promote gender equity, and upskill tech professionals in Latin America.

COCHABAMBA, Bolivia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft , a nearshore software outsourcing company with operations in Latin America and the United States, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year – Computer Software category.

The Stevie® Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. This year, more than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations were submitted for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories.

Judges highlighted AssureSoft’s people-first culture, as well as the company’s integrated and inclusive talent development strategy , noting the impact of programs that blend community outreach with employee retention. Also, the company’s commitment to community impact, gender equity, and youth upskilling—especially within the Latin American context—was recognized, as it “highlights a deep, authentic investment in both people and purpose.”

“Our team members have always been the cornerstone of our success,” said Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft. “This Stevie Award validates our long-standing investment in culture, inclusion, and talent development. We remain committed to building a workplace that inspires innovation, engagement, and long-term growth for both our talent and our clients.”

In 2024, AssureSoft achieved an eNPS of 70— above the Tech Industry average of 32—and maintained an attrition rate of 16%, compared to the 36.7% industry average.1 These numbers stand out in a sector where retention and workplace culture are constant challenges.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available here .

To learn more about AssureSoft’s initiatives, read their latest Wellbeing, Diversity & Inclusion Report .

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 19 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com

1 The Tech Employee Experience