Top Down Syndrome Experts Gather in Texas to Share Transformative Research & Care at GLOBAL Roundtable

DENVER, DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) and the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) proudly announce internationally renowned Down syndrome experts for the 12th annual GLOBAL Research & Medical Care Roundtable (GLOBAL Roundtable) to be held on Thursday, July 24th at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Offered as a free resource with NDSC Annual Convention registration, the event will cover cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, clinical trials, medical best-practices and more.
This year’s GLOBAL Roundtable has already reached a record 600 registrants and is nearing full capacity. A total of over 5,000 self-advocates, parents, and professionals have been educated through the roundtable since inception. Surveys consistently rate the GLOBAL Roundtable an impressive 4.8 out of 5, underscoring its impact and value.
This year’s GLOBAL Roundtable will include welcome remarks from NDSC Executive Director, Jim Hudson, GLOBAL President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL Vice President for Research and Medical Care, Bryn Gelaro, and Advocate, Public Speaker, Artist, Entrepreneur, and Star of A&E’s Emmy Award-Winning Docuseries “Born This Way,” Megan Bomgaars. The GLOBAL Roundtable slate of renowned Down syndrome experts for 2025 includes:
-
-
- Joaquín Espinosa, PhD, Executive Director, Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome; Professor, Department of Pharmacology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine; An Important Update on Groundbreaking Clinical Trials & Research Benefiting People with Down Syndrome
-
-
- Michael Rafii, PhD, MD, Professor of Clinical Neurology at the Keck School of Medicine and Medical Director of the Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute ;Recent Advancements in Alzheimer’s: Cutting-Edge Diagnostics, Treatment, and the Unique Risks for Individuals with Down Syndrome
-
-
- Laurie Ryan, PhD, Chief of the Clinical Interventions and Diagnostics Branch in the Division of Neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging; Lifestyle Factors that Affect Individuals with Down Syndrome Across the Lifespan: Insights from the NIH INCLUDE Project
-
-
- Noemi Spinazzi, MD, Medical Director, Down Syndrome Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland; Director, Down Syndrome Center of Excellence at Children’s Specialized Hospital; Partnering with your Pediatrician to Support Language: Early Medical and Developmental Intervention
-
-
- Ignacio Tapia MD, MS, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Pulmonology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; New and Exciting Treatments for People with Sleep Apnea
-
-
- Thessa Hilgenkamp, PhD, Assistant Professor Physical Therapy at University of Nevada Las Vegas; How People with Down Syndrome Stay Fit Throughout the Life Span
Capacity is limited so register for the NDSC Annual Convention and sign up for the GLOBAL Roundtable as an added benefit today!
In addition to the roundtable, GLOBAL and NDSC publish a free Prenatal & Newborn Pamphlet, and support each other’s key initiatives such as the GLOBAL Adult Medical Guideline and the NDSC Sibling and Educational toolkits and conferences.
Last year, GLOBAL and NDSC announced a multi-year collaboration, formalizing over a decade of partnership in research, medical outreach, and education.
###
About Global Down Syndrome Foundation
Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.
GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About the National Down Syndrome Congress Annual Convention
Each year, thousands of people from around the globe attend the National Down Syndrome Congress Convention. For many, it’s to hear from world-renowned experts; for others, it’s to experience a one-of-a-kind community event. The convention includes multiple conferences for educators, siblings, youth and adult self-advocates, and their unparalleled Advocacy Training Boot Camp, all alongside the GLOBAL Medical Research Roundtable.
About the NDSC
The National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. Founded in 1973, they are the leading national resource of support and information for anyone touched by or seeking to learn about Down syndrome, from the moment of diagnosis, whether prenatal or at birth, through adulthood.
Attachment