Top Down Syndrome Experts Gather in Texas to Share Transformative Research & Care at GLOBAL Roundtable

Thessa Hilgenkamp, PhD, Assistant Professor Physical Therapy at University of Nevada Las Vegas; How People with Down Syndrome Stay Fit Throughout the Life Span

Capacity is limited so register for the NDSC Annual Convention and sign up for the GLOBAL Roundtable as an added benefit today!

In addition to the roundtable, GLOBAL and NDSC publish a free Prenatal & Newborn Pamphlet, and support each other’s key initiatives such as the GLOBAL Adult Medical Guideline and the NDSC Sibling and Educational toolkits and conferences.

Last year, GLOBAL and NDSC announced a multi-year collaboration, formalizing over a decade of partnership in research, medical outreach, and education.

###

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About the National Down Syndrome Congress Annual Convention

Each year, thousands of people from around the globe attend the National Down Syndrome Congress Convention. For many, it’s to hear from world-renowned experts; for others, it’s to experience a one-of-a-kind community event. The convention includes multiple conferences for educators, siblings, youth and adult self-advocates, and their unparalleled Advocacy Training Boot Camp, all alongside the GLOBAL Medical Research Roundtable.

About the NDSC

The National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. Founded in 1973, they are the leading national resource of support and information for anyone touched by or seeking to learn about Down syndrome, from the moment of diagnosis, whether prenatal or at birth, through adulthood.

Attachment