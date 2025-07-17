Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Half 2025 Performance

 | Source: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 7.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 6.2% total return for the S&P 500 Index and 5.7% total return for the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 12.4%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.

 
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)
 
 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)15.1%20.5%17.2%14.3%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)18.0%24.0%19.2%15.1%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category13.6%18.2%15.5%12.3%
S&P 50015.2%19.7%16.6%13.7%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
 

The Fund’s net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

 6/30/20256/30/2024
Net assets$2,804,959,277$2,938,344,145
Shares outstanding120,125,125124,051,735
Net asset value per share$23.35$23.69


 
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025)
 
 % of Net Assets
Microsoft Corporation7.7%
NVIDIA Corporation7.5%
Apple Inc.6.1%
Amazon.com, Inc.4.1%
Alphabet Inc. Class A3.4%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A3.3%
Broadcom Inc.2.6%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.2.5%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*1.9%
Netflix, Inc.1.7%
Total40.8%
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.


 
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025)
 
 % of Net Assets
Information Technology32.7%
Financials13.8%
Consumer Discretionary10.7%
Communication Services9.8%
Health Care9.2%
Industrials8.1%
Consumer Staples5.8%
Energy3.2%
Utilities2.4%
Real Estate2.1%
Materials1.7%
   

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479


Recommended Reading