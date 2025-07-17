Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Half 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 7.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 6.2% total return for the S&P 500 Index and 5.7% total return for the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 12.4%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 15.1% 20.5% 17.2% 14.3% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 18.0% 24.0% 19.2% 15.1% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 13.6% 18.2% 15.5% 12.3% S&P 500 15.2% 19.7% 16.6% 13.7%





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Net assets $2,804,959,277 $2,938,344,145 Shares outstanding 120,125,125 124,051,735 Net asset value per share $23.35 $23.69





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025) % of Net Assets Microsoft Corporation 7.7 % NVIDIA Corporation 7.5 % Apple Inc. 6.1 % Amazon.com, Inc. 4.1 % Alphabet Inc. Class A 3.4 % Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 3.3 % Broadcom Inc. 2.6 % JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.5 % Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 1.9 % Netflix, Inc. 1.7 % Total 40.8 % * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.





SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025) % of Net Assets Information Technology 32.7 % Financials 13.8 % Consumer Discretionary 10.7 % Communication Services 9.8 % Health Care 9.2 % Industrials 8.1 % Consumer Staples 5.8 % Energy 3.2 % Utilities 2.4 % Real Estate 2.1 % Materials 1.7 %

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

