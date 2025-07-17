KBR Secures Two-Year Renewal of EPCM Contract with Basra Oil Company for the Majnoon Oil Field in Iraq

HOUSTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has secured the renewal of its engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) contract with Basra Oil Company (BOC) for the Majnoon Oil Field for an additional two years.

Under the contract, KBR will continue to provide comprehensive EPCM services to help BOC sustain forecasted production capacity, enhance operational efficiency, maximize local content, and drive continued safety improvements.

“This contract extension is a testament to the strong working relationship between KBR and BOC, and further reinforces KBR’s ongoing commitment to Iraq’s national energy strategy and the sustainable development of the Majnoon field, one of the most strategic assets in the country,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “KBR is committed to support local development and contribute to Iraq’s long-term domestic capacity enhancement.”

“KBR will continue to be our strategic partner in EPCM projects in Majnoon, successfully supporting our long-term development goals and maximizing field potential through safe, efficient, and sustainable project execution,” said Mr. Kadhim Kareem, CEO of the Majnoon Field at Basra Oil Company.

KBR’s team in Iraq comprises a high number of local professionals to meet the targeted percentages at the Majnoon site and other regional hubs, ensuring the seamless execution of ongoing and upcoming projects as part of the Growth II Program.

