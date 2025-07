Omada Health to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close, and host a conference call to review the results at 4:30 pm ET the same day.

Conference Call Details

Those participating in the conference call can pre-register using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIce129368a015484a8f39659a48a1631e .

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available online at https://investors.omadahealth.com . A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at the same link and will remain accessible for approximately 12 months.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 29 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada’s scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada’s success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming an officially certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

Contacts

Allan Kells

IR@omadahealth.com