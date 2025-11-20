Omada Health to Participate in Evercore Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, taking place in Miami, including a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 1:20 pm ET. The webcast will be available online at https://investors.omadahealth.com/news-events/events . A replay will also be available at the same link following the event.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is a virtual between-visit healthcare provider that addresses cardiometabolic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and obesity, as well as musculoskeletal issues. Through specialized care tracks, Omada also supports members taking GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications. Our unique approach of Compassionate Intelligence combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-powered technology to deliver personalized care at scale.

With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada has served over one million members since launch across more than 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s. Its evidence-based approach and commitment to bending the curve of chronic disease has earned the company multiple healthcare accreditations and recognition in the industry.

As a trusted partner in the healthcare ecosystem, Omada delivers measurable results that help improve health outcomes while containing healthcare costs. For more information, visit omadahealth.com.

Contacts

Allan Kells

IR@omadahealth.com