Omada Health Announces GLP-1 Prescribing Capability to Support Growing Member Population

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual-first, between-visit health care provider, today announced the planned launch of its prescribing capability. After reporting 53% year-over-year member growth as of the end of Q3, the company is also expanding its offerings. A new option of prescribing and medication management of anti-obesity medications (AOM), including GLP-1s, will be available in Omada’s evidence-based behavior change weight health program, to tailor support before, during, and after medication treatment.

"Omada is preparing for the next era of obesity care - one with broader access to GLP-1 medications of various types and price points," said Sean Duffy, CEO and Co-Founder of Omada Health. "The White House’s recent pricing announcement reinforces our direction. Omada is uniquely suited to meet this moment as the conversation shifts beyond ‘Can patients get these drugs?’ to ‘Can we help members use them effectively and safely for long-term outcomes?’.”

Informed by insights from serving over 100,000 GLP-1 members, the new capability will provide ongoing support throughout the entire member journey, from time of the prescription through the duration of their time taking AOMs. Omada’s behavioral intelligence approach combines clinical eligibility, health metrics, motivational readiness, and behavioral data to help support prescribing decisions and tailor care plans.

“Between provider visits is when real life happens and where outcomes are determined,1,2 and we believe Omada is uniquely positioned to offer support throughout the whole care journey,” said Thomas Tsang, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Omada Health. "This new capability will provide coordinated care as members start, stay on, or transition from AOMs. We also plan to continue enhancing this experience by building on our integration of AI-enabled support tools.”

Currently, Omada’s GLP-1 Care Tracks can include nutrition guidance, education, and a dedicated care team of health coaches, cardiometabolic specialists, or exercise specialists support. This new capability expands Omada’s existing offering by adding prescribing and medication management from licensed providers trained in obesity care to be available in all 50 states through a nationally scalable model. The new capability will provide employers with additional choices on how they support their populations, to align with benefit strategy goals, and to optimize AOM spend and outcomes.

"We’ve designed this new option to help with two of the biggest challenges payers and employers face in obesity and weight management: ensuring appropriate medication use and managing costs effectively. By combining prescription capabilities and lifestyle support, we aim to help organizations maximize the value of their investments while delivering measurable improvements in cardiometabolic health, like those shown in our published data," said Wei-Li Shao, President at Omada Health.

This launch builds on Omada’s track record of clinical excellence, including a number of published outcomes that have been shown to outperform key real-world benchmarks.3,4 Published results demonstrate the effectiveness of Omada’s behavior change approach, with an analysis finding members in Omada’s Enhanced GLP-1 Care Track achieved 28% greater weight loss on average at 4 months compared to those receiving Omada’s standard care.5 Most notably, in a separate analysis, members in Omada’s GLP-1 Care Track largely maintained their progress even after stopping medication, showing just 0.8% average weight change 12-months post-discontinuation,3 compared to compared to 11-12% weight gain typically seen in clinical trials.6-7 Learn more about Omada Health’s approach to GLP-1 medications and coverage here .

Today, Omada Heath presented third-quarter 2025 earnings results, click here to learn more.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is a virtual between-visit healthcare provider that addresses cardiometabolic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and obesity, as well as musculoskeletal issues. Through specialized care tracks, Omada also supports members taking GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications. Our unique approach of Compassionate Intelligence combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-powered technology to deliver personalized care at scale.

With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada has served over one million members since launch across more than 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s. Its evidence-based approach and commitment to bending the curve of chronic disease has earned the company multiple healthcare accreditations and recognition in the industry.

As a trusted partner in the healthcare ecosystem, Omada delivers measurable results that help improve health outcomes while containing healthcare costs. For more information, visit omadahealth.com.

