Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company" and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces that Mr. Ewen Denning is no longer employed in the position of Chief Operating Officer with the Company and its subsidiaries effective July 15, 2025. "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Ewen for his time with Orca," stated Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors." The Company is not seeking a replacement for Mr. Denning.

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

Forward Looking Information

