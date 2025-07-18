MEXC Launches PUMP Futures Competition for European Users with 20,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of an exclusive PUMP Futures Competition designed specifically for European users. The 8-day competition, running from July 14 to July 21, offers a total prize pool of 20,000 USDT.

Competition Rules

The competition features two main reward tracks tailored to different user profiles:

1. Individual Trading Leaderboard

Participants will compete individually based on their cumulative trading volume in PUMP futures throughout the event. To qualify for rewards, users must reach at least 50,000 USDT in trading volume. Eligible traders will benefit from a reduced fee rate of 0.02%, plus a 10% rebate on trading fees. Top-ranked traders will have the opportunity to win up to 5,000 USDT from the prize pool.





2. New User Bonus

Newly registered European users who complete 3,000 USDT in PUMP futures trades will receive a 5 USDT reward. This bonus is limited to the first 600 eligible participants, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to Participate

To participate, European users must register through MEXC's dedicated competition page. Only trades and deposits made after registration will be counted. The competition is limited to PUMP futures trading, and all rewards will be distributed within 10 business days after the event concludes.

Supporting Regional Growth

This campaign reflects MEXC's ongoing effort to support regional users with localized events and competitive trading opportunities. By focusing on user needs in specific markets, MEXC continues to enhance the trading experience across Europe.

For full event details and registration, please visit the official competition page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

