MEXC's Ethereum Eco Month Records $114 Billion in Futures Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, concluded its Ethereum Eco Month on December 24, 2025. The month-long campaign recorded $114.4 billion in futures trading volume and attracted 61,128 participants across multiple events. The results highlight strong user engagement with Ethereum ecosystem trading activities and the events' broad appeal.

The campaign featured a $1 million prize pool distributed across five events designed to accommodate various trading preferences and experience levels. Campaign activities included zero-fee trading periods for ETH spot and futures pairs, a spin-to-win event with a $200,000 reward pool, exclusive staking opportunities offering up to 600% APR for new users, and spot and futures trading competitions with combined prize pools of 300,000 USDT. Premium rewards included a 1-ounce gold bar, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and 0.1 ETH prizes.

The campaign provided participants with reduced trading costs through fee waivers, multiple earning opportunities through staking and competitions, and access to substantial prize pools. This approach reflects MEXC's user-centric philosophy in delivering exchange services.

Beyond regularly launching campaigns with substantial prize pools of this nature, the platform remains committed to empowering users through several core advantages, including access to over 3,000 listed tokens, industry-leading listing efficiency, daily airdrop benefits, zero-fee trading campaigns, and exceptional trading depth. Moving forward, MEXC will continue optimizing its services and products to deliver sustained value to its expanding global user community.

