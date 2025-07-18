Prosafe SE: Operational update – June 2025

18 July 2025 - Fleet utilisation for June 2025 was 79 per cent.

Our operations in Brazil with Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity in June, achieving between 99 and 100 per cent commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia successfully commenced operations at the Captain Field in the UK on 2 June 2025, delivering a commercial uptime of 94 per cent during the initial period.

Safe Boreas is currently being transported to Singapore ahead of her upcoming contract in Australia.

