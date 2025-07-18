Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2025

STRONG HALF-YEAR RESULTS WITH CONFIRMATION OF THE EXPECTED NET RESULT PER SHARE, DESPITE AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES DUE TO THE OPTIONAL DIVIDEND

•Increase in net rental income by 15.2% to € 36.7M (€ 31.8M at 30 June 2024);

•Increase of the net result from core activities per share of 16.2% to € 2.72 at 30 June 2025 (€ 2.34 at 30 June 2024);

•Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+11.3% compared to 31 December 2024);

•Decrease in net asset value per share of € 78.79 (-3.9% vs. 2024: € 82.02);

•Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.4% to 96.6% for the entire portfolio (97.0% at 31 December 2024) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end;

•Healthy debt ratio of 34.5% at 30 June 2025 (28.4% at 31 December 2024);

•Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.35 - € 5.45 per share.

