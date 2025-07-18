Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 30 April 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 16 May to no later than 21 July 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 30 April 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/644796

From 14 July to 17 July 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,265,968 own shares at an average price of NOK 267.7138 per share.

The second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 14 July OSE 420,000 274.3443 115,224,606.00 CEUX TQEX 15 July OSE CEUX TQEX 16 July OSE 430,000 265,4404 114,139,372.00 CEUX TQEX 17 July OSE 415,968 263.3692 109,553,159.39 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,265,968 267.7138 338,917,137.39 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 15,111,220 256.7267 3,879,452,952.92 CEUX TQEX Total 15,111,220 256.7267 3,879,452,952.92 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 16,377,188 257.5760 4,218,370,090.30 CEUX TQEX Total 16,377,188 257.5760 4,218,370,090.30



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 25,565,943 own shares, corresponding to 1.00% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 16,377,188 own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

