More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.
Aedifica NV/SA – Update on the progress of Aedifica’s and Cofinimmo’s case with the Belgian Competition Authority
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
Recommended Reading
-
July 04, 2025 11:40 ET | Source: Aedifica
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding a publication relating to a...Read More
-
June 13, 2025 11:40 ET | Source: Aedifica
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding a publication relating to a...Read More