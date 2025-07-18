INVL Technology terminated agreement with investment advisor

INVL Technology (hereinafter – the Company) notifiesthat on 17 July 2025 it terminated the agreement with a company of the Corum group, specifically, the Zurich branch of Luxembourg-based Corum Group International S.à.r.l., which was hired to assist INVL Technology in divesting of it‘s portfolio companies before the end of the envisaged investment period. Certain terms will remain in force for the 12 month period after the termination date (tail period).

Despite the termination of the collaboration with Corum Group, the Company continues to actively pursue the sale of its portfolio companies. Negotiations with potential buyers are ongoing, and initiated processes are not being suspended. the Company will also launch a search for new investment advisors that have expertise in business divestments.

The decision to terminate the collaboration with Corum Group was made to provide greater flexibility in exploring alternative strategic options for the sale of the portfolio companies.

“Notwithstanding the challenging economy and ongoing stagnation of B2B technology companies in Europe, the US and Canada, resulting in a less-than-ideal situation in the market for divesting businesses, we have interested parties, and we are continuing the sale process. We decided to terminate the contract with our current investment advisor in order to be able to explore other divestment possibilities. We are not halting the process and Corum Group will complete negotiation processes with the parties that have expressed interest in the portfolio companies. INVL Technology will seek for other exit opportunities,” says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, the Managing Partner at INVL Technology. “The portfolio companies are performing well, their results will be reflected in the report for the first half of the year which we will publish at the end of August.”

INVL Technology, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, is a closed-end investment company.

INVL Technology owns and manages the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech company NRD Companies, and the Baltic IT company Novian.

The shares of INVL Technology are traded on the secondary list of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (INC1L).

