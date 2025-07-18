Pocket Lighters Market Report 2025-2029: Analysis of Shares, Strategies and Investment Opportunities Worldwide

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pocket Lighter Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pocket lighter market is projected to experience significant growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 1.06 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 3% throughout the forecast period.

This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of market size, forecasts, prevailing trends, key growth drivers, and challenges, and includes a detailed vendor analysis involving approximately 25 industry players.

The report offers a current appraisal of the market environment, emphasizing the latest trends and primary growth drivers like high smoking prevalence in developing regions, the rise of outdoor and recreational activities, and household utility.

The shift towards premium lighters is identified as a key factor propelling market expansion over the upcoming years. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainability, alongside increasing demand for personalized and customized pocket lighters, driving substantial market demand.

The insight garnered from key industry participants via a blend of primary and secondary research provides a comprehensive market overview, including segmentation with a regional outlook and a competitive vendor landscape.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Flint pocket lighters

Electronic pocket lighters

Others

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Areas Covered in the Report:

Pocket Lighter Market sizing

Pocket Lighter Market forecast

Pocket Lighter Market industry analysis

Robust vendor analysis within the report is tailored to assist clients in enhancing their market position. The report delivers a meticulous evaluation of notable market vendors. Additionally, it encompasses insights about emerging trends and potential challenges slated to impact market growth, which are critical for companies aiming to strategize and exploit forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report synthesizes and summarizes data from numerous sources, analyzing critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies. It provides a thorough depiction of various market facets by recognizing key industry influencers. The data is thoroughly validated through extensive primary and secondary research efforts to ensure reliability. This market research report offers a full competitive landscape and utilizes a detailed vendor selection approach, employing both qualitative and quantitative research to accurately forecast market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BAIDE International Enterprise

Colibri

Dissim

FENGHE LIGHTER CO. LTD.

Flamasats SL

im corona

LighterBro LLC

Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd.

REIDEA

S.T. Dupont

Shaodong Lianhua Lighter Manufacture Co. Ltd.

SOCIETE BIC

Swedish Match Lighters B.V.

TOKAI

Tokyo Pipe Co. Ltd.

Tsubota Pearl Co. Ltd.

XIKAR

Zippo Manufacturing Co.

