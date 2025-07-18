Nearly 100,000 Participations Recorded! HTX's 12th Anniversary “Mars Program” Special Event Ignites a Frenzy

PANAMA CITY, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the overwhelming success of its "Mars Program" special event, a cornerstone of its 12th-anniversary celebrations. With nearly 100,000 participation counts already, this program underscores HTX's dedication to driving Web3 innovation and fostering a vibrant community. The excitement intensifies with the impending space journey of Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX, marking the official launch of HTX's 12th anniversary and ushering in a new era for the crypto space. Collaborating with esteemed ecosystem partners, HTX is actively distributing a substantial prize pool of up to $300,000, inviting global users to participate in this celebratory occasion.





$300,000 Up for Grabs at HTX

Event Details: https://www.htx.com/microapps/en-us/double-invite-retail/round-about?activityId=175187356313785&inviter_id=11357320

A Dream of Space: HTX's 12 Years of Innovation

Since its inception in 2013, HTX has supported tens of millions of users worldwide, offering a wide range of services that include trading, asset management, and on-chain ecosystems. The platform remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing blockchain technology and fostering financial liberalization.

HTX celebrates its 12th anniversary under the theme "Breaking Boundaries". A space journey is a fitting tribute to the platform's forward-looking vision—one that embraces technological innovation, human potential, and the ambition to reach new heights. More than a symbolic act, this cosmic voyage represents the fearless spirit of exploration that defines the Web3 era.

"Mars Program" Sparks Global Participation

To ensure widespread participation in the excitement of the space journey, HTX has meticulously launched the "Mars Program" special event series, offering a total prize pool of up to $300,000. Users who visit the "Mars Program" event page before July 30 and complete tasks like trading, subscribing to Earn products, inviting friends, or posting in the community can earn entries into a prize draw with rewards including TRX , Cashback Vouchers, Margin Interest Vouchers, Futures Trial Bonuses, APY Booster Coupons, and more.

The event, launched on July 10, has experienced a continuous surge in popularity, attracting enthusiastic participants from across the globe. As of July 14, the event has accumulated nearly 100,000 participation counts, distributed almost 80,000 USDT in rewards, and awarded nearly 30 grand prizes of 888 TRX each. The event is still in full swing, demonstrating HTX's strong user activity and market influence.

Leading Web3 Development with Esteemed Sponsors

The "Mars Program" special event is a collaborative effort between HTX and multiple TRON ecosystem projects. These pivotal partners of HTX are dedicated to driving innovation and practical applications within the Web3 ecosystem in their respective domains. Together with HTX, they are collectively striving to construct a more open, interconnected, and trustworthy blockchain future. Event sponsors include:

SunPump: The TRON ecosystem's first platform for fair launch meme coins.

APENFT : The first NFT fair-launch platform in the TRON ecosystem, offering one-stop tools to empower creators, collectors, and projects.

JUST Protocol : The TRON network's first decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

WINkLink: The first comprehensive oracle project in the TRON ecosystem, providing accurate and stable external digital currency price information for decentralized applications (DApps).

BitTorrent : The world's largest decentralized P2P communication protocol.

Steemit: The first and foremost social platform on the Steem blockchain, launched in 2016.

SunGenX: An AI-driven meme coin issuance assistant launched by SunPump, operating within the TRON ecosystem.

Forward Outlook

The "Mars Program" special event delivered outstanding results, setting a high note for HTX's 12th-anniversary celebration. This landmark occasion serves not only as a reflection of HTX platform's growth trajectory but also powerfully showcases the dynamic vitality of the Web3 ecosystem. Moving forward, HTX will reinforce its user-centric and technology-driven philosophy, actively expanding its global strategic presence, and fostering collaborative partnerships to build a more open, interconnected, and sustainable blockchain world.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c0381e1-e76e-4506-96b3-a6691d732b36