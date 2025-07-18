CoinEx Launches CoinEx Vault: Ushering in a New Era of Crypto Asset Security





HONG KONG, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce the official launch of CoinEx Vault, a self-custodial crypto wallet solution built for institutions and enterprise users. As the latest addition to the CoinEx product suite, CoinEx Vault marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver institutional-grade asset security and enable trustless, efficient crypto operations at scale.

This launch represents a significant step forward in expanding the security foundation of the CoinEx ecosystem, empowering businesses, projects, and high-net-worth users to take full control of their digital assets with confidence.

What Is CoinEx Vault?

CoinEx Vault is a next-generation self-custodial wallet tailored for institutions, enterprises, and professional users. It combines Cold Wallet architecture, Risk Isolation, and Multi-signature management into one seamless platform. With CoinEx Vault, users can store and manage multi-chain assets safely on offline devices while maintaining full visibility and control over operations through an integrated, user-friendly experience.

Core Features:

Cold Wallet Mode – Use an offline mobile device as your secure cold wallet . Your private keys never touch the internet, minimizing the risk of hacks, phishing, or malware.

Whether you're managing a project treasury, safeguarding institutional funds, or enabling team-wide asset operations, CoinEx Vault is your go-to tool for secure, scalable crypto management.





Stronger Security, Smarter Custody

At the heart of CoinEx Vault is our commitment to delivering Stronger Security and Smarter Custody for institutional users navigating an increasingly complex crypto landscape.

Stronger Security means more than just safeguarding assets. CoinEx Vault leverages offline cold wallet technology, customizable multi-signature structures, and a mutually distrusting architecture to eliminate single points of failure.



means more than just safeguarding assets. CoinEx Vault leverages offline cold wallet technology, customizable multi-signature structures, and a mutually distrusting architecture to eliminate single points of failure. Smarter Custody refers to the intelligent design behind Vault’s asset management experience. With features like off-chain approval flows and real-time risk monitoring, institutions can manage crypto at scale.

CoinEx Ecosystem Integration

CoinEx Vault is a key pillar within the CoinEx Global ecosystem and operates independently from CoinEx Wallet, our retail-oriented product. This strategic separation ensures that both institutional and individual users benefit from tools designed specifically for their needs.

CoinEx Vault is thoughtfully structured to serve both B2C users and B2B partners. For B2B clients, including enterprises, DeFi protocols, Web3 teams, and high-net-worth individuals, CoinEx Vault delivers advanced custody solutions, offering control, security, and operational efficiency tailored to professional workflows. CoinEx Vault further strengthens our long-term commitment to building a secure, scalable, and inclusive ecosystem for crypto finance.



Ready to take control of your crypto assets? Explore the full capabilities of CoinEx Vault and discover how it can enhance your institutional asset operations. For more information or to get started, please visit: https://vault.coinex.com/



About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

