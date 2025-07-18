MEXC Publishes Q2 Report Showing Market Leadership in Listings and Security Reserves





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced its Q2 2025 performance results, reporting substantial growth across new token listings, user acquisition, ecosystem investments, and platform security initiatives. The quarter marked a period of strong activity for MEXC, as the broader crypto market recovered amid renewed interest in meme coins, AI projects, and multi-chain ecosystems.

During Q2, MEXC recorded 580 new token listings, with several projects delivering significant returns. Notable performers included the Ethereum-based ZK infrastructure token LA, which posted a peak gain of over 9,100%, as well as Solana-based meme coins MOONPIG and GORK. Infrastructure and AI projects such as FHE, INIT, and KERNEL also saw elevated interest and trading volume. In total, the top 10 newly listed tokens delivered an average peak return of over 3,600%.





MEXC also announced that its registered user base has surpassed 40 million globally, reflecting increased adoption in both developed and emerging markets. The milestone coincided with the launch of a $300 million Ecosystem Development Fund and a $30 million CSR initiative, IgniteX, aimed at fostering blockchain innovation through education, early-stage support, and technical grants.

"The second quarter of 2025 demonstrated that investor appetite for high-growth narratives remains strong," said Shawn Young, Chief Analyst at MEXC. "We’ve seen momentum shift toward infrastructure, Bitcoin-native DeFi, and memecoins with active communities. Our focus remains on accessibility, innovation, and user protection."

Security remained a key area of investment for the platform. In June, MEXC launched the $100 Million Guardian Fund , designed to provide immediate user compensation in the event of verified security incidents. The exchange also reported a BTC reserve ratio of 127.59%, supported by over 4,080 BTC in custody. Additionally, its Futures Insurance Fund surpassed $559 million in cumulative payouts.

MEXC continued to expand its product offering, launching a new hybrid CEX–DEX platform called DEX+ and introducing an upgraded Launchpad system, which featured seven token sales in its first month. Participation exceeded 118,000 users, with several projects posting gains of 8–9x post-listing. The Airdrop+ initiative also scaled rapidly, with 146 campaigns launched and over 230,000 participants recorded.

Strategic partnerships played a key role in Q2. A major collaboration with the TON blockchain included a $1 million campaign that generated $6.6 billion in trading volume and attracted over 110,000 participants. MEXC also hosted and participated in industry events across Dubai, Korea, and Monaco.

Looking ahead, MEXC aims to deepen its focus on infrastructure, ecosystem growth, and security standards, as well as expand support for new user onboarding initiatives in underbanked regions. The company plans further product launches and community activations in Q3 and Q4.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8142f904-40f5-48fb-ad0d-b9a80ec0d3b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b97b1513-060d-4796-8314-17ceab256b3d