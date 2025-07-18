Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 8 August 2025

Oslo, 18 July 2025

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") will be held on 8 August 2025 at 12:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and online guides (in English and in Norwegian). The Extraordinary General Meeting will have the following agenda:

1 Registration of participating shareholders; election of a person to chair the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes

2 Approval of the notice and agenda

3 Issue of Warrants

4.1 Board authorization to issue shares in private placements

4.2 Board authorization to issue shares in rights issues

5.1 Board authorization to issue shares in connection with the 2025 Employee Share Purchase Plan

5.2 Approval of the 2025 ESPP Plan document

6.1 Approval of the 2025 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan

6.2 Approval of the 2025 Plan document

7 Authorization to the Board to acquire its own shares

8 Board election

9 Remuneration of Board members

About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.

With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor- constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things.

The Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise.

Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

For more information, please contact: Lars Eikeland - Chief Executive Officer E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment