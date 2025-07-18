Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Henrik Pankakoski

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 July 2025 at 14:00 EEST

According to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, held on 8 April 2025, as a rule, 50 percent of the annual fee of the Board of Directors will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 5,287 shares have been transferred to Henrik Pankakoski as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Henrik Pankakoski

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 116585/8/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-18

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5287 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5287 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information, please contact:

Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

