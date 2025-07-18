Game-based Learning Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of Hyundai, Clifton Public Schools, University of Illinois, Kahoot!, Maruti Suzuki and Tenneo'

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game-based Learning Market by Offering (Gamified Learning, Microlearning, Simulation Learning, LMS, Adaptive Learning, Authoring Tools), Application (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate Training, STEM, Cognitive Development) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The game-based learning market is witnessing significant growth, projected to expand from USD 6.23 billion in 2025 to USD 17.82 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.
This surge is driven by the widespread adoption of digital learning tools, an increasing demand for personalized, engaging content, and expanding applications in both corporate and academic sectors. However, challenges such as high development costs, limited digital infrastructure in certain regions, and resistance to technology adoption are notable restraints.
Neurodiversity & Special Needs Learning Segment: Fastest-Growing
The neurodiversity and special needs learning segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth within the game-based learning market. This is due to heightened awareness and acceptance of neurodiverse learners, such as those with autism, ADHD, and dyslexia, alongside a pressing need for inclusive education solutions.
Game-based learning provides adaptable, visually rich, and interactive environments that cater to diverse cognitive and learning styles. The growth is further propelled by advancements in assistive technologies and increased investments in inclusive education by both governments and private entities.
Language Learning Segment: Largest Market Share
The language learning segment holds a prominent market share within skill-based and subject-specific games, bolstered by a global demand for multilingual proficiency-particularly in English, Mandarin, and Spanish. These game-based platforms offer interactive environments that enhance language skills through repetition, storytelling, and contextual gameplay, maintaining high levels of learner engagement. The popularity of mobile-based language learning apps and the integration of AI for tailored learning paths strengthen the segment's position.
Regional Insights: North America and Asia Pacific
North America is projected to hold the largest market share, thanks to the integration of digital learning tools in educational and corporate settings, robust technological infrastructure, and strong support for pedagogical innovation. The region benefits from high digital literacy and early adoption of emergent educational technologies.
Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to a rapidly expanding student population, increased educational technology investments, and growing internet and smartphone penetration.
Market Breakdown
In-depth interviews were conducted with industry leaders including CEOs, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various organizations in the game-based learning market.
- By Company: Tier I - 30%, Tier II - 45%, Tier III - 25%
- By Designation: C-Level Executives - 35%, D-Level Executives - 25%, Others - 40%
- By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, Latin America - 5%
Industry Key Players
Key players in the game-based learning market include Duolingo (US), Kahoot! (Norway), Skillsoft Corp (US), Stride Inc. (US), Pearson (UK), and many others. These companies are pivotal in shaping the future of game-based education.
Research Coverage
This report categorizes the game-based learning market by offering (software and services), deployment mode (cloud & on-premises), game type, integration type, and application. It provides insights into the factors driving market growth, along with challenges and opportunities. The analysis also covers competitive assessments of key industry players.
The report offers crucial insights for market leaders and new entrants, helping them understand market dynamics, strengthen market positioning, and devise effective strategies. It also helps stakeholders comprehend the market's pulse, offering detailed information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Insights Provided by the Report
- Analysis of key market drivers and restraints.
- Product development and innovation insights.
- Market development and diversification information.
- Competitive assessment of major players.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|365
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Cognitive and Psychological Benefits of Gamification to Enhance Learner Engagement and Motivation
- Rising Mobile Technology Penetration to Expand Game-based Learning Accessibility
- Increasing Corporate Focus on Employee Engagement and Upskilling
- Challenges
- Resistance from Traditional Educators and Institutions
- Concerns Over Screen Time and Digital Addiction Affect Adoption in Younger Population
- Difficulty in Integrating GBL into Existing Curriculum Structures
- Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Skill-based and Experiential Learning to Create Space for GBL Expansion
- Integration of AI and Analytics into GBL Platforms to Unlock New Opportunities for Personalized Education
- Growing Use of GBL in Language Learning and Stem Education to Present Niche Opportunities
- Challenges
- Balancing Educational Content with Engaging Gameplay while Maintaining Curriculum Alignment Standards
- Teacher Training and Digital Competency Gaps to Hinder Effective GBL Integration
- Limited Infrastructure and Internet Access in Rural Regions to Hamper GBL Adoption
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Hyundai Improves Employee Development and Productivity with Game-based Learning
- Case Study 2: Clifton Public Schools Accelerates Math Engagement and Achievement with Prodigy Math Game
- Case Study 3: University of Illinois Enhances Nutrition Education with Kahoot! and AI
- Case Study 4: Maruti Suzuki Optimizes Workforce Training with Tenneo's (Formerly G-Cube) Digital Learning Platform
- Case Study 5: Large Healthcare Corporate Reduces Costs with Stratbeans' Online Learning Platform
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Duolingo
- Kahoot!
- Skillsoft
- Stride, Inc.
- Frontier Developments
- Pearson
- Spin Master
- Adobe
- Mojang Studios
- Ei
- Quizlet
- Safetyculture
- Extramarks
- Bi Worldwide
- Age of Learning
Other Players
- Preloaded
- Game Strategies
- Prodigy Education
- Breakaway Games
- Schell Games
- Stratbeans Learning Solutions
- Simulearn
- Raptivity
- Fundamentor
- Indusgeeks
- Kuato Studios
- Hornbill Fx
- Quodeck Technologies
- Gametize
- Sweetrush
- Archy Learning
- Lingokids
- Tenneo
- Axonify
- Kognito
- Litmos
- Quizizz
- Simformer
- Centrical
- The Gamification Company
