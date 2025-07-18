Beamr Reports Entering PoCs in Video Data Compression Solution for Autonomous Vehicle

Herzliya, Israel, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced a further update on its progress of validating Beamr content-adaptive, GPU-accelerated technology to the autonomous vehicles market following the initial successful launch of the Beamr solution for autonomous vehicles.

Over the past few months, Beamr engaged in multiple Proof of Concepts (PoCs) with autonomous vehicles system developers. Some of these PoCs were successful in further validating Beamr’s contribution to the autonomous vehicles (AV) industry.

The Beamr solution for autonomous vehicles demonstrates that it is not just keeping the visual quality of the video being perceptually identical to a human viewer, but also keeps the Machine Learning (ML) results stable to the extent that using video compression with Beamr Content-Adaptive Bitrate technology (CABR) yields 20%-50% saving on video used in the training process of such autonomous vehicles’ ML model without compromising the model’s results.

"We are encouraged by the progress that we have made so far with our AV offering, which has already been proven with successful PoCs with AV systems developers. We believe that this indicates the use of Beamr technology is indeed applicable to such fast growing markets, like the AV market." said Sharon Carmel, founder and CEO of Beamr

In the development of autonomous driving, video is the dominant data type. A single vehicle produces terabytes of video data daily. Training a single autonomous model may require tens to hundreds of petabytes, which is a costly challenge for autonomous vehicles and machine learning teams and which requires managing video data at scale, long-term storage and significant infrastructure investment.



About Beamr



Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

