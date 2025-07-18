Lexicon to Present Patient-reported Data on Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP) at the 7th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN 2025)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that data from a study of patients describing the impact of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) despite treatment with standard of care will be presented at the 7th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN 2025). The conference is being held July 17 - 20, 2025 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

DPNP is a highly prevalent but often overlooked debilitating chronic complication of diabetes. DPNP can result in burning pain, numbness, and other symptoms in the hands, feet, legs, and arms. There are approximately 9 million patients in the U.S. who are suffering with DPNP. Previous research shows that DPNP affects an estimated 30% of patients with type 1 diabetes and 50% of patients with type 2 diabetes.

“Our study focusing on the patient experience with DPNP is meant to give a ‘voice’ to the nearly 100 million people worldwide who struggle with its impact on their activities of daily living,” said M. Belinda Hardin, PharmD, BCPS, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. “We hope the new research raises awareness among healthcare professionals of the patient burden and empowers patients and caregivers to discuss treatment options with their providers.”

Presentation details:

“Listening to Patients with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain: Insights from a Patient Survey to Inform Advanced Clinical Development of Pilavapadin” -- Saturday, July 19, 9:40-10:00 a.m. ET, Poster # 125, Sparkle Ballroom, presented by M. Belinda Hardin, PharmD, BCPS, U.S. Medical Affairs, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.



About Pilavapadin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, pilavapadin (LX9211) is a potent, once-daily, orally delivered, selective, investigational small molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a novel target for neuropathic pain which inhibits reuptake and recycling of neurotransmitters involved in pain signaling without affecting opiate pathways. Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Preclinical studies of pilavapadin demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways.

The efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of pilavapadin in DPNP were also evaluated in the Phase 2a proof-of-concept RELIEF-DPN-1 study, which met the primary endpoint of reducing ADPS at week 6 compared to placebo and demonstrated substantial and consistent benefits in addressing DPNP symptoms, including burning pain and pain interference on sleep. Pilavapadin has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for development in DPNP.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of its other drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its approved products and other drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

