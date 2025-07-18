Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element79 Gold Corp (OTCQB: ELMGF, CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0), a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru, today announced that CEO and Director, James C. Tworek, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23, 2025

DATE: July 23, 2025

TIME: 1:30pm EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights:

Strategic refocus on Nevada exploration

Upcoming 43-101 reports in progress for Elephant and Gold Mountain

Preparing for exploration at Elephant project,

Acquisition of drill-ready Gold Mountain project in Battle Mountain trend

Near-term catalysts include:

Updated technical disclosures and resource modeling;

Drilling and exploration program launches at Gold Mountain and Elephant;

Strategic communications and investor engagement to reinforce market positioning



About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration, with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru. The Company is actively advancing its Gold Mountain and Elephant projects in Nevada and holds the high-grade Lucero mine in southern Peru. Element79 Gold is listed on the OTCQB Market (OTCQB: ELMGF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: ELEM), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 7YS0).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

