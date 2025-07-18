Lymphoma Treatment Market to Surpass USD 14.66 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Immunotherapy Advancements and Emerging Market Expansion - SNS Insider

Austin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lymphoma Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Lymphoma Treatment Market was valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.66 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.54% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global lymphoma treatment market is growing with increasing prevalence of Hodgkin as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a growing trend of immunotherapy, and a large amount of research and development in lymphoma due to increased research and development activities, including increasing use of immunotherapies such as antibodies and drugs, cells, and CAR-T. The rise in demand has also been driven by technological advances in diagnostics, greater patient and physician awareness, and rising obesity in many countries.

The U.S. lymphoma treatment market was estimated at USD 2.71 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 5.50 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. In North America, the U.S. dominated the lymphoma treatment market on account of a robust healthcare infrastructure and the existence of leading drug manufacturers, and since the uptake of next-generation drugs like the CAR-T cell therapies is significant.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

AstraZeneca (Calquence, Lumoxiti)

Bayer AG (Aliqopa, Vitrakvi)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Adcetris, Ninlaro)

Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Yescarta, Tecartus)

Novartis AG (Kymriah, Tafinlar)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Treanda, Trisenox)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Beleodaq, Folotyn)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Imbruvica, Darzalex)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (Opdivo, Breyanzi)

Genentech, Inc. (Rituxan, Gazyva)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (MabThera, Polivy)

Eli Lilly and Company (Verzenio, Cyramza)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Keytruda, Zolinza)

AbbVie Inc. (Venclexta, Empliciti)

Amgen Inc. (Blincyto, Kyprolis)

Sanofi (Sarclisa, Libtayo)

BeiGene Ltd. (Brukinsa, Tevimbra)

Incyte Corporation (Monjuvi, Pemazyre)

Seagen Inc. (Tivdak, Adcetris)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Libtayo, Odronextam

Lymphoma Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.01 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 14.66 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 8.54% U.S. Market 2023 USD 2.71 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 5.50 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Market Segment Insights

Based on Type, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is the Largest Segment in the Lymphoma Treatment Market

In 2023, the non-Hodgkin lymphoma segment dominated the lymphoma treatment market with an 85.54% market share due to its more common occurrence than HL. NHL consists of several subtypes, which often cannot be managed simply and require complex and long-term therapeutic strategies, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and advanced targeted therapies.

MabThera/Rituxan is the Leading Segment in Lymphoma Treatment by Drug

In 2023, the Rituxan/MabThera dominated the lymphoma treatment market with a 22% market share due to being one of the first-line treatments for many non-Hodgkin lymphoma indications. As a CD20-targeting monoclonal antibody, Rituxan/MabThera is very effective, especially in combination with chemotherapy. Its extensive clinical adoption, survival benefits, and establishment into the standard treatment protocols further entrenched its penultimate Position.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies Segment Dominates the Lymphoma Treatment Market

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the lymphoma treatment market in 2023, with a 37% market share. Hospitals are the primary facilities where patients receive advanced, specialized, or tertiary care treatments, and this is especially true of complex oncology therapies. Immunotherapies, chemotherapy, and CAR-T cell therapies are treatments that need to be handled with care, closely monitored, and inpatient care medication use is supported by hospital pharmacies.

Lymphoma Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

By Drug

Rituxan/MabThera

Revlimid

Imbruvica

Adcetris

Keytruda

Opdivo

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Others

North America Dominates the Lymphoma Treatment Market, While Asia-Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America dominated the lymphoma treatment market in 2023 with a 52% market share as it has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, advanced treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy and monoclonal antibodies, to manufacture overall presence of the leading pharmaceutical giants. High awareness and favorable reimbursement policies, and ongoing clinical development further contribute to regional dominance. To wit, the current regulatory backing from organizations such as the FDA is accelerating the drug approval process, providing quicker access to new therapies, and further strengthening North America as the epicenter for lymphoma care.

The APAC region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period due to the rising healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of lymphoma, and better access to cancer care. In China and India, for instance, governments are investing in health care infrastructure upgradation and local biotech innovation. Furthermore, growing disease awareness, higher diagnosis rates, and the cost-effectiveness of biosimilars are factors that are driving the treatment adoption.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Lymphoma Treatment Market by Type

8. Lymphoma Treatment Market by Drug

9. Lymphoma Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

