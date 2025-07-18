Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Size to Hit USD 10.77 Billion by 2032, at 7.12% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market was valued at USD 5.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.12 % from 2024 to 2032.”

Rising Semiconductor Complexity and Global Investments Fuel CMP Market Growth

Development of design complexity for the semiconductor along with ideal global investments that can boost the number of CMP in the market is driving this market in a great number. CMP is essential for producing ultra-flat, defect-free surfaces for integration of 3D ICs, memory and logic devices as manufacturing moves into advanced nodes including 5nm and 3nm. The push is backed by efforts like the $6.6 billion in support to TSMC from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the EU's €43 billion Chips Act. As projections like that of 5 billion 5G users by 2028 drive ever-higher demand for 5G and data centers grow even faster. From slurry innovations by FUJIFILM and Dongjin Semichem, it's clear that manufacturers are investing in next-gen CMP's role in chip fabrication.

Get a Sample Report of Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6313

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Applied Materials Inc

Entegris Inc

Ebara Corporation

Lapmaster Wolters GmbH

DuPont De Nemours Inc

Fujimi Incorporated

Revasum Inc

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Okamoto Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.12% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Equipment (CMP Equipment, CMP Consumable)

• By Application (Compound Semiconductors, Integrated Circuits, Mems and Nems, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6313

CMP Market Segmentation: Dominance of Equipment & ICs, Surge in Consumables and Compound Semiconductors

By Equipment

CMP equipment segment dominated the market in 2023 with 60% revenue share, imposed due to the growing demand for advanced tools to address ultra-shrinking semiconductor nodes and devices with complexity in the architecture and functionality. Meanwhile, defect-free surfaces continue to require equipment such as polishing and metrology systems for use in HPC, 5G and advanced packaging.

Driven by demand for high-performance slurries and pads for next-gen chip designs driven by AI, automotive electronics and 5G technologies, the CMP consumables segment is the fastest growing.

By Application

The Integrated Circuits (ICs) segment accounted for over 49% of the revenue share in 2023, and is one of the high-growth areas owing to the massive demand for advanced IC in several end-use areas such as consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and industrial. Driven by the accelerating trend of 5G and the continuing rise of AI and HPC creating complex IC structures such as logic devices, memory chips, and 3D ICs, accurate CMP processes to achieve desired specifications are becoming increasing essential.

The Compound Semiconductors segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, enabling need for advanced CMP to support high-performance GaN and SiC components used in EVs, power electronics, and 5G.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in CMP Market

In 2023, North America additionally accounted for the biggest income share of about 40% within the CMP market, due to the excessive variety of semiconductor producers, superior R&D amenities, and the initiatives of Key authorities’ firms including CHIPS ACT. U.S. annual CMP demand continues to grow driven by 5G, AI, HPC and electric vehicle market sectors leading the rapid expansion of US technological adoption.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 10.85% in the forecast year 2024 to 2032. The sustained growth of the semiconductor equipment manufacturing facilities in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, along with the increasing investments in advanced packaging, consumer electronics, and next-generation communication technologies is driving this growth.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6313

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Entegris is poised to benefit from sustained semiconductor volume growth, leveraging its strong position in filtration, microenvironments, and specialty chemicals. Its market leadership across key semiconductor fabrication stages supports long-term value creation.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Segmentation, by Equipment

8. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.