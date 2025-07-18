Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Geron Corporation, Viatris, Everus Construction, and SoundHound

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE: ECG), and SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN). Shareholders who have held shares continuously since before certain dates may have standing to hold these companies harmless from the alleged harm caused by their officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming each company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)

If you have held Geron Corporation shares continuously since prior to February 28, 2024, you may have standing to hold Geron harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/geron-corporation-3, or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

The previously filed Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Rytelo’s potential; notably, that the lack of awareness for Rytelo, the burden of the continued monitoring requirement, and the impacts of seasonality and existing competition resulted in an inability for Geron to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug, particularly among first-line patients and those outside the academic setting.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS)

If you have held Viatris Inc. shares continuously since prior to August 8, 2024, you may have standing to hold Viatris harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. To learn more, visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/viatris-inc, or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

In a previously filed class action, the complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris’ Indore, India facility. The Complaint alleges Defendants provided these disclosures to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state impact of the Warning Letter on Viatris’ financials; notably, Defendants did not disclose precisely when the inspection occurred, how long the remediation efforts had been implemented, or the financial impact of the existing and continued remediation efforts; Defendants further notably failed to disclose which products were subject to the FDA Warning Letter, which products were subject to exemptions, and the significance of the restricted products with respect to the Company’s existing financials and future projections, and for which the Company believed it would obtain exemptions. The Complaint alleges that such statements, absent these material facts, caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Viatris’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Everus Construction Group, Inc.

If you have held Everus Construction shares continuously since prior to October 31, 2024, you may have standing to hold Everus Construction harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/everus-construction-group-inc, or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

In a previously filed class action, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s backlog conversion cycle had become elongated due to larger, more complex projects; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue recognition would be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SoundHound AI, Inc.

If you have held SoundHound shares continuously since prior to May 10, 2024, you may have standing to hold SoundHound harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/soundhound, or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

In a previously filed class action, the complaint alleges that , throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the material weaknesses in SoundHound's internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company's ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound's reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; (v) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com