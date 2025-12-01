Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) Securities Class Action: Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of January 16 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) securities between November 4, 2024 and October 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Skye Bioscience securities?

If you purchased Skye Bioscience securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until January 16, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/skye-bioscience/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your options privately.

What is this case about?

The Skye Bioscience class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (1) Skye’s drug candidate nimacimab was less effective than represented; (2) as a result, nimacimab’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) defendants’ public statements were therefore materially false and misleading.On October 3, 2025, when the true details entered the market, investors suffered substantial damages.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

