Johnson Fistel, PLLP Continues Investigation Claims on Behalf of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), AppLovin Corporation (APP), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI).

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)

If you have held Quantum Computing Inc. shares continuously since prior to March 30, 2020, you may have standing to hold Quantum Computing harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that Quantum Computing, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated the capabilities of Quantum's quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of Quantum's relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of Quantum's NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) Defendants overstated Quantum's progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company's TFLN chips; (iv) Quantum's business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, Quantum's revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Quantum's business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP)

If you have held AppLovin Corporation shares continuously since prior to May 10,2023, you may have standing to hold AppLovin harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges during the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning AppLovin’s financial growth and stability. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin’s launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using “cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to AppLovin’s manipulative practices to force unwanted apps on customers using a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn its profitability, and that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase AppLovin’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)

If you have held Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares continuously since prior to July 31, 2024, you may have standing to hold Skyworks harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Skyworks’ client base; notably, that its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch. Additionally, the Complaint alleges Defendants oversold Skyworks’ position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)

If you have held Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares continuously since prior to August 7, 2024, you may have standing to hold Maravai harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

