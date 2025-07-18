Sports.com and Lottery.com Head to Toronto as Callum Ilott and Louis Foster Prepare for Final Street Battle of 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SEGG Media targets momentum, exposure, and strategic expansion at iconic Canadian street circuit

TORONTO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming, today announced that the Lottery.com and Sports.com-sponsored drivers will be competing in the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Drivers Callum Ilott and Louis Foster will represent the SEGG Media flagship brands at the iconic Canadian street circuit.

As the final street course of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Toronto presents one of the most technically demanding layouts on the calendar. Set around Exhibition Place, the bumpy 11-turn, 2.874 km circuit demands total focus and precision. With tight walls, limited overtaking zones, and strategy-defining fuel windows – made all the more critical by five additional laps this year – the race is renowned for both its difficulty and drama.

Louis Foster: “Consistency is king…”

Foster arrives in Toronto fresh from a standout performance at Iowa. As he previewed on his website, “Consistency is king for Foster in Iowa, Toronto next.” The 21-year-old qualified 12th and 16th across the Iowa races—maintaining a stellar 12.5 qualifying average in a 27-car field despite weather disruptions. After strong opening laps, a mid-race aero adjustment in Race 1 revitalized the #45 Droplight RLL Honda.

“It was good to get a good result on an oval… We were there on pace, on merit,” said Foster. “Not many drivers stayed consistent across both races, so I’m happy that we did. We fought hard for the positions we earned.”

Ilott Building Momentum

PREMA Racing’s Callum Ilott also returns to action with determination. He’s targeting a breakthrough result after several strong performances this season and is aiming to better his previous best Toronto finish of P14.

Strategic Presence on the Ground

SEGG Media Group is also proud to confirm that Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com and Head of Global Motorsport Strategy for Lottery.com, will be attending the Toronto race in person. A former international footballer who played for Canada in 1999 and 2004 through a Canadian passport and his grandfather’s heritage, Bircham brings a unique connection to the country.

“Toronto is a historic race and a powerful platform for everything we stand for at SEGG – performance, development, and brand engagement,” said Bircham. “With Callum and Louis on the grid and our driver programme in motion, this weekend will be a catalyst for even bigger initiatives in 2026.”

A Milestone Week for SEGG Media

“It’s been a milestone week for SEGG Media,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman of SEGG Media. “With the formal signing of our acquisition of Veloce and Quadrant, and the announcement of our partnership with the Kerala Super League, we’ve taken major strategic steps forward. To now cap the week off in Toronto with both Louis and Callum representing Sports.com and Lottery.com on the IndyCar stage is a proud moment for our group. This is exactly what SEGG Media stands for – growth, ambition, and elite performance.”

With on-car branding, social engagement, and global broadcast coverage, Sports.com and Lottery.com continue to leverage every opportunity on the IndyCar stage ahead of the next boundary-pushing chapter.

Toronto Race Schedule (ET)

Friday, July 18 – 3:00 – Free Practice 1

Saturday, July 19 – 10:30 – Free Practice 2 / 2:30 – Qualifying

Sunday, July 20 – 08:30 – Warm Up / 12:22 – Race Start

Event Info

Track Type: Street Circuit

Length: 2.874 km | 90 laps

Key Corners: Turn 3 braking zone (Lakeshore Blvd)

Strategy Factors: Limited overtaking, red flags, fuel-saving, pit timing

