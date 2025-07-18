North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $2,102,943 or $0.82 per share, and net earnings for six months of $3,410,659 or $1.33 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30 June 30
Income Statement2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
        
Interest Income20,840,077  19,396,299  40,818,257  38,118,686 
Interest Expense10,510,477  10,885,649  21,026,405  21,341,612 
Net Interest Income10,329,600  8,510,650  19,791,852  16,777,074 
        
Provision for Loan Losses(106,000) 0  (106,000) (440,000)
Noninterest Income1,608,863  1,409,222  3,139,913  2,837,935 
Noninterest Expenses(9,309,398) (8,768,035) (18,776,002) (17,221,354)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary2,523,065  1,151,837  4,049,763  1,953,655 
        
Income Tax(420,122) (157,060) (639,104) (244,193)
Income Tax Prior Period0  (25,000) 0  (25,000)
Net Income2,102,943  969,777  3,410,659  1,684,462 
        
Earnings per Share0.82  0.38  1.33  0.66 
        
     Six Month Average
 As of June 30 Ended June 30
        
Balance Sheet2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
        
Total Assets1,875,281,283  1,804,015,338  1,880,590,870  1,815,665,160 
Total Loans1,273,740,979  1,218,113,548  1,256,020,992  1,202,280,136 
Deposits1,588,704,625  1,485,693,496  1,597,344,190  1,502,816,939 
Stockholders' Equity176,582,960  166,632,291  174,131,567  165,127,241 
        
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
        

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


