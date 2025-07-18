North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $2,102,943 or $0.82 per share, and net earnings for six months of $3,410,659 or $1.33 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Income Statement 2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest Income 20,840,077 19,396,299 40,818,257 38,118,686 Interest Expense 10,510,477 10,885,649 21,026,405 21,341,612 Net Interest Income 10,329,600 8,510,650 19,791,852 16,777,074 Provision for Loan Losses (106,000 ) 0 (106,000 ) (440,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,608,863 1,409,222 3,139,913 2,837,935 Noninterest Expenses (9,309,398 ) (8,768,035 ) (18,776,002 ) (17,221,354 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,523,065 1,151,837 4,049,763 1,953,655 Income Tax (420,122 ) (157,060 ) (639,104 ) (244,193 ) Income Tax Prior Period 0 (25,000 ) 0 (25,000 ) Net Income 2,102,943 969,777 3,410,659 1,684,462 Earnings per Share 0.82 0.38 1.33 0.66 Six Month Average As of June 30 Ended June 30 Balance Sheet 2025

2024

2025

2024

Total Assets 1,875,281,283 1,804,015,338 1,880,590,870 1,815,665,160 Total Loans 1,273,740,979 1,218,113,548 1,256,020,992 1,202,280,136 Deposits 1,588,704,625 1,485,693,496 1,597,344,190 1,502,816,939 Stockholders' Equity 176,582,960 166,632,291 174,131,567 165,127,241 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com