Anosh Inc Foundation Announces Illinois-Based Super PAC to Support Community-Focused Policy Priorities

CHICAGO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anosh Inc Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community development and public service, today announced the formation of a Super Political Action Committee (Super PAC) based in Illinois. This new effort reflects the foundation’s commitment to advocating for practical policy solutions that benefit working families and underserved communities across the state.

Founded by Chicago physician and philanthropist Dr. Anosh Ahmed , the foundation has a long-standing mission of improving lives through initiatives in healthcare, education, and economic opportunity. The launch of the Super PAC marks a strategic expansion into civic advocacy, with a focus on addressing pressing local issues such as rising property taxes, public safety, and transparent governance.

“This initiative allows us to extend our service to the community in a new way,” said Dr. Ahmed. “By supporting issue-based advocacy, we hope to create more space for citizens to participate in shaping the future of their neighborhoods.”

The Super PAC will operate independently and will not support or oppose any specific political candidate. Instead, it will work to raise awareness around policy issues that directly impact communities throughout Illinois. The effort also aims to provide a forum for residents and community leaders to exchange ideas and collaborate on effective reforms.

Key areas of focus will include promoting financial responsibility in public programs, improving safety in local communities, and supporting fairer property tax structures. The foundation will also explore partnerships with civic groups, policy experts, and grassroots organizations to ensure that advocacy efforts are inclusive and informed by real-world experience.

“Our goal is to serve as a bridge between community voices and policymaking,” Dr. Ahmed added. “This Super PAC reflects our belief that meaningful change comes from collective input and informed dialogue.”

The Anosh Inc Foundation plans to complete all formal registrations with the appropriate federal and state agencies. Further updates and developments will be shared through the foundation’s website and official communication channels.

The Anosh Inc Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Chicago, focused on enhancing lives through programs in healthcare access, education, and economic empowerment. Under the leadership of Dr. Anosh Ahmed, the foundation works to address community needs through service, outreach, and advocacy.

